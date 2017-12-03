Menu

Advertising

Crumpled car lands in subway but nobody injured in Wolverhampton crash

By Clare Butler | Wolverhampton | Transport | Published:

A car smashed through a road barrier in Wolverhampton falling 15ft below - but no one was injured.

This car ended up in a subway after a crash in Wolverhampton. Photo: Wolverhampton Fire

The car crashed through barriers at the Bilston Street roundabout next to the city centre. Photo: Wolverhampton Fire

Looking down from the road towards the subway. Photo: Wolverhampton Fire

Firefighters and police were on the scene. Photo: Wolverhampton Fire

The incident happened just before 1.30am last night near to the Bilston Street tram island.

The car hurtled to a halt on the pedestrian subway underneath, but no passengers nor passers-by were injured.

Google Street View of where the crash happened:

Pictures posted on Twitter by Wolverhampton Fire showed the front end of grey car caved in with debris scattered on the floor.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said: "We had the call at 1.25am to a car that had crashed through the road barrier and fallen 15ft on the pedestrian subway.

"One crew from Wolverhampton attended and no one was trapped nor injured from the incident.

"We came away from the scene at 1.40am."

Tape was left covering the damaged barriers next to the ring road and the subway this morning.

Transport News Wolverhampton Local Hubs
Clare Butler

By Clare Butler
Senior Reporter - @CButler_Star

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News