Crumpled car lands in subway but nobody injured in Wolverhampton crash

The incident happened just before 1.30am last night near to the Bilston Street tram island.

The car hurtled to a halt on the pedestrian subway underneath, but no passengers nor passers-by were injured.

Google Street View of where the crash happened:

Pictures posted on Twitter by Wolverhampton Fire showed the front end of grey car caved in with debris scattered on the floor.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said: "We had the call at 1.25am to a car that had crashed through the road barrier and fallen 15ft on the pedestrian subway.

"One crew from Wolverhampton attended and no one was trapped nor injured from the incident.

"We came away from the scene at 1.40am."

Tape was left covering the damaged barriers next to the ring road and the subway this morning.