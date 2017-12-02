Do not travel advice as overhead wire damage affects trains to London Euston

Damage to overhead wires between the capital and Watford Junction were damaged yesterday afternoon and National Rail is carrying out repairs.

A reduced service is expected until at least midday on Sunday.

A London Midland spokesman, said: "The damage means no trains will be able to access Euston station until at least midday. However this is only an estimate.

"The work may take longer and passengers planning to travel later on Sunday are advised to check before setting off. London Overground services are also affected.

“We apologise to our passengers. Until the damage is repaired it just isn’t possible to run trains.

"So the advice has to be - don’t travel this Sunday until you have checked that the lines in and out of Euston have reopened.”

London Midland services to and from the capital will not be able to run south of Northampton or Milton Keynes while the repair work takes place.

London Midland tickets dated for travel Sunday will be accepted by the operator on Monday.

Visit www.nationalrail.co.uk for the latest travel information.