Brightest and best of the region named in Queen's Platinum Jubilee honours list

Karen Geddes was awarded a QPM

A wide array of residents from Walsall TV personality Bob Warman to Stourbridge Girl Guide leader Heather Cruickshanks as well as NHS workers who excelled during the pandemic were appointed OBEs, MBEs, CBEs and given British Empire Medals to mark the Queen’s landmark anniversary on the throne.

Civil servants who helped ensure the poorest in society were helped during lockdowns were also made MBEs including Wolverhampton Universal Credit team leader Tariq Ali. He said: “To be nominated for an award for the work that I did with many other organisations during the pandemic is just wonderful. I really enjoyed the help and support that I was able to provide to local people across Wolverhampton during a very difficult time.

“Looking back now, I realise that my role in DWP helped me a great deal to forge strong links, so making my contribution an important one.” Former Wolverhampton Police crime manager Karen Geddes has been awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for a 30 year racial barrier breaking career.

Mrs Geddes was the first black female to attain the rank of Chief Inspector in West Midlands Police and was a formidable chair of the West Midlands Police Black and Asian Police Association (BAPA) from 2013 until retiring from the force this year.

She said: “It was a big surprise. I hope I have inspired other black females into the job, of course there were challenges but you can make a real difference as a police officer.

“I am currently learning how to be a dutiful housewife but am very much involved in policing through advising forces and challenging them about how they engage with certain communities.”

Sandeep Mahal was appointed an MBE

In the week when another youngster was killed on our streets through knife crime Natalie Queiroz, who herself was repeatedly stabbed whilst pregnant in 2016 in Sutton Coldfield, was appointed MBE for her work educating Wolverhampton children about the dangers of street violence.

The 46-year-old, who runs Inspire 2 Quit Blades, said: “This is a massive honour but I feel I have so much more work to do.

“I love coming to Wolverhampton and dealing with the children there, they really do share things about the lives they are leading.”

The corks will be flying in Stourbridge as three different people were appointed MBEs. Girl Guide leader Heather Cruickshanks, Marilyn Hahn from the British Red Cross and Sarah-Jane Nicholson for her role leading Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Heather Cruickshanks spent decades in the Scout and Girl Guide movements helping revive and making thrive groups in Stourbridge. Since retiring from the guides she has set up the Trefoil Guild in Stourbridge which is for those connected with the Guides movement.

She said: “I was absolutely flabbergasted, I thought the letter was about the local elections but when I read it I was in disbelief.

“I have not been able to tell any of my family which has been really hard. It has to be in the strictest confidence.”

She added: “I am delighted for the Guides too, I have loved every minute. Giving a young person the confidence to go out in the world and achieve is something wonderful.

“I am now involved in the Trefoil Guild which gives former Guides the chance to support the movement without having to commit to every week activities, we have so much fun.”

Marilyn Hahn, aged 73, has provided significant leadership at the British Red Cross over 35 years, criss crossing the globe helping in disasters including Thailand 2005 Tsunami.

She said: “I am delighted. This was totally unexpected, I had absolutely no idea I as nominated.”

Walsall also has a clutch of new residents who have risen in society’s pecking order with Bob Warman, Muslim Imam Mohammad Asad and former Sandwell librarian Sandeep Mahal appointed MBEs and Windrush Compensation campaigner Sharon Iona Jackson getting a BEM. Sandeep Mahal was appointed MBE for services to literature. The 44-year-old began her career working in Sandwell’s mobile library helping housebound residents access books and she has gone onto expand millions of people’s literary choices.

The mother-of-two has been recognised for her five year directorship of Nottingham UNESCO City of Literature where she ensured the engagement of minority and isolated communities.

She said: “I think this MBE is not just for me but for my parents, who are Sikhs and came to this country and built a platform for their children to succeed.” Alex Griffiths, from Brierley Hill, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the NHS during Covid-19. The 22-year-old has worked as a carer since the age of five, caring for his mother who had Multiple Sclerosis, and his grandparents, with his grandmother a double amputee and his grandfather suffering from strokes and kidney failure.

He said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with some amazing people in the NHS who I feel have done a lot more than me, so it’s a mixed bag of feelings, but I just can’t wait to tell everyone about it.”

Glenys Allison has been awarded the BEM Medal

Renowned Aldridge businessman Douglas Robertson Wright was made an MBE for services to the economy and charity in the West Midlands. Glenys Allison, from Willenhall, has been the driving force at Darlaston Swimming Club since 1988 and has been awarded the British Empire Medal for her service to the club where she subsidised hundreds of children’s lessons. The 73-year-old said: “I have always done this for the children and never intended to make a profit from it, because everything that comes in goes towards the children and it’s all for them.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be getting this award and this has always been a friendly club, so I’m honoured to receive this award and honoured that someone went to the trouble of nominating me for it.”

Geoffrey Granner was awarded the BEM for services to the community after 21 years as a magistrate, mentor for trainee magistrates and as a member of the independent monitoring board at HMP Oakwood. The 70-year-old, from Halesowen, said: “It’s very humbling to think that people thought I was worth being nominated and then actually went through with it.

“I never imagined in my wildest dreams that I’d get this type of award and I’m happy to accept it on behalf of everyone who facilitated me in doing what I dol”