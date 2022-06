'The Queen' arrives at a Jubilee party at Holly Close Kinver in a 1971 MGB.

People dressed up, decorated their streets, and invited their neighbours around to commemorate the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Despite the showers and cloudy skies, that didn't deter people from putting on a right royal celebration.

We wanted to see your pictures and put a call-out for images of all of your celebrations across the region - and you delivered.

Here are some of the best photos from across the Black Country of your jubilee festivities.

The MASE Group's Jubilee Gala for people with dementia, as well as their carers and loved ones.

Last year, TLC College in Wolverhampton received the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service with a special award for supporting the community during Covid 19. On Wednesday May 25, the Chief Executive Mahmood Khan, and wife Jabeen Gulzar, were invited to the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

Smiles in Ashbourne Road to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Dorothy Howell, the Queen for the day at the Balmain Crescent luncheon. 91 years young, she even had her own Paddington Bear.

A Platinum Jubilee party in Broad Lane South, Wednesfield.

It wasn't just Jubilee fun for humans in Broad Lane South, Wednesfield. The pooches got involved too!

There was plenty of fun at Buffery Park in Dudley.

A street party at Carol Crescent and The Hawnelands in Halesowen on Friday. Pictured: Pat Brittain, Elaine Harris, son Peter Harris and his children Luke and Ruby, Louise Bowen and her daughter Alice Bowen.

The bunting was out in force in Buckthorn Close, Hednesford, on Saturday.

A street party in Woodford Way, Wombourne, held on Sunday. There was a special appearance from parish councillor Barry Bond and councillor Daniel Kinsey, who popped in to say hello.

Sunday's Jubilee luncheon in Balmain Crescent, Wednesfield, organised by Christine Randle. Attendees include the Mayoress and Deputy Lieutenant Martin Levermore.

A street party at Carol Crescent and The Hawnelands in Halesowen on Friday. Inga Jeavons, with Thomas, Eleana, Olivia and Jacob.

Celebrations at Hurst Hill Methodist Church in Bilston. Photo taken by Kate Thomas.

Woodford Way held a street party on Sunday.

Joshua Garland, age 8, who took party in Wombourne Parish Council's concert on Friday. He dressed up and took to the stage as Prince William.