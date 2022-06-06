Dementia support group celebrates Platinum Jubilee

The MASE Group's Platinum Jubilee celebration. Photo by Stephen Frost.

The MASE Group - standing for Monthly Alzheimer's Support Evening - celebrated the Jubilee with over 260 of their carers and cared for at a special gala on Sunday, May 29.

Trustee and co-ordinator of the group, Daphne Sharp, said: "The party atmosphere was made even more special by our three entertainers, Lola, Phil Aaron and Paul Birch, who entertained our people throughout the afternoon.

"The National Anthem rang out at the beginning of the afternoon and again at the end of the afternoon, How proud people were, and some were very emotional.

"Ex-servicemen wore their medals with pride and stood to attention during the anthems – it was a wonderful sight to see.

"Most people dressed in red, white and blue and it was an incredible sight to behold.

"Songs from the 50s brought on a good old fashioned sing-a-long and then the more modern songs got people up dancing by the end of the afternoon."

Daphne added: "The five trustees put so much work into organising this gala and looking out onto the sea of happy faces made all our efforts so worthwhile.

"We could not have run this gala without the incredible support from the National Lottery Community Fund.

"Our sincere thanks go to them for having confidence in our MASE Groups and the help and support we give to carers and their cared for on an ongoing basis.

"It was an afternoon that people will hold in their hearts for many years to come and was a truly fitting tribute to Her Majesty The Queen on her Platinum Jubilee."

MASE runs meetings in Cannock, Rugeley, Hednesford, and Haughton.