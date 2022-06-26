Late Jubilee party fills the streets in Staffordshire town

Residents packed the streets

As part of the annual Eccleshall festival, a royal street market was held, with stall holders and visitors encouraged to follow the them and dress accordingly.

But the star of the show was a life sized dinosaur who turned up to greet visitors at two separate times.

Live music at the event A human fruit machine, made up of Colin Graham, Jan Watson and Sylvia Keris Ellen Martin from Crafts by Silversmith Eccleshall Women's Institute and Jo Edwards and Chris Timmis Partygoers enjoyed the weather There was a good turnout Everyone got into the party mood

The festival had kicked off last weekend with an open garden event but continued on Saturday with the royal party, with a competition for the best dressed adult, junior and stall holder.