Late Jubilee party fills the streets in Staffordshire town

As part of the annual Eccleshall festival, a royal street market was held, with stall holders and visitors encouraged to follow the them and dress accordingly.
But the star of the show was a life sized dinosaur who turned up to greet visitors at two separate times.
The festival had kicked off last weekend with an open garden event but continued on Saturday with the royal party, with a competition for the best dressed adult, junior and stall holder.
The mayor of Stafford Borough Councillor Philip Leason was also present and there was something for everyone from youngsters to music fans and refreshments available at Holy Trinity Church in the town.