Late Jubilee party fills the streets in Staffordshire town

By Paul JenkinsCannockStaffordshire entertainmentPublished: Comments

The people of Eccleshall held a late jubilee party and it was a monster of an event with live music and entertainment of all sorts.

Residents packed the streets
As part of the annual Eccleshall festival, a royal street market was held, with stall holders and visitors encouraged to follow the them and dress accordingly.

But the star of the show was a life sized dinosaur who turned up to greet visitors at two separate times.

Live music at the event
A human fruit machine, made up of Colin Graham, Jan Watson and Sylvia Keris
Ellen Martin from Crafts by Silversmith
Eccleshall Women's Institute and Jo Edwards and Chris Timmis
Partygoers enjoyed the weather
There was a good turnout
Everyone got into the party mood
The festival had kicked off last weekend with an open garden event but continued on Saturday with the royal party, with a competition for the best dressed adult, junior and stall holder.

The mayor of Stafford Borough Councillor Philip Leason was also present and there was something for everyone from youngsters to music fans and refreshments available at Holy Trinity Church in the town.

