Sandwell's "dancing mayor" opens Brasshouse Community Centre party which "was fit for a Queen"

Sandwell Mayor Councillor Richard Jones with the staff of the Brasshouse Centre

More than 150 people attended the party and were treated to food, singing and dancing at the Smethwick community centre.

Sandwell Mayor of Sandwell Councillor Richard Jones and his Consort Richard McVittie officially opened proceedings on Thursday afternoon.

He said: "What an amazing way to start the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with North Smethwick Development Trust at Brasshouse Community Centre. The staff and volunteers put on an excellent party! The food was brilliant and the entertainment and music got me up and dancing

Vice chair at North Smethwick Development Trust Greets Green Councillor Pam Randhawa was delighted everyone got in the party mood.

She said: "We wanted to bring together a community and celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee.

"We had music and live entertainment from the fantastic Craig G Jones - Male Vocalist , activity packs and hall decorated with enough bunting and red, white and blue as you could cope with.

"Partnering with the Bangladeshi Islamic Centre and thanks to funding from Asda Foundation and great support from the Capehill Store we had a party fit for a Queen."

She added: "We were also honoured to have the Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Richard Jones officially open our event. The free event saw over 150 people attend and enjoy a traditional afternoon tea, with live music, prize raffles and much more.