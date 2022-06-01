All the West Midlands heroes named on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Honours List

England and Worcestershire cricketer Moeen Ali has been named on the Platinum Jubilee Honours List

These are the recipients from the region, from all walks of life, who have been given an honour to recognise their achievements and service:

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Moeen Ali. Birmingham. For services to Cricket.

Dr Asim Yusuf, of Wolverhampton. Consultant Psychiatrist and Islamic Scholar. For services to the Muslim Community.

Robert Colbourne, of Walsall. For services to Skills and Apprenticeships.

Professor Paul Moss. Professor of Haematology, University of Birmingham. For services to Immunotherapy and to Covid-19 Research.

Hifsa Haroon-Iqbal MBE DL. For services to Social Cohesion in Staffordshire.

Dr David Lawson Jacques, of Stafford. For services to Garden History and Conservation.

Sarah-Jane Nicholson, of Stourbridge. For services to Leadership in the NHS.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Tariq Ali, of Wolverhampton, For services to the community during Covid-19.

Mohammad Asad, of Walsall. For services to Charitable Fundraising and to the NHS during Covid-19.

Heather Mary Cruickshanks. Leader, Trefoil Guild, Stourbridge. For services to Girlguiding and to Young People.

Marilyn Patricia Hahn, of Stourbridge. For services to Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Roy Anthony Jarratt JP, of Solihull. For voluntary services to St John Ambulance in the West Midlands.

Sandeep Mahal, of Walsall. For services to Literature, the Arts and Culture in Nottingham.

Sarah Mullin, of Solihull. For services to Education.

Badrun Nesa Pash, of Birmingham. For services to the Bangladeshi community in the West Midlands.

Natalie Queiroz, of Birmingham. For services to Young People and the Prevention of Knife Crime.

Dr Chithra Ramakrishnan, of Solihull. For services to the Promotion of South Indian Classical Music and Dance.

Karen Trainer. For services to the community in Wolverhampton, particularly during Covid-19.

Robert Paul Warman, of Walsall. For services to Broadcasting and Journalism in the West Midlands.

Douglas Robertson Wright DL, of Aldridge. For services to the Economy and to Charity in the West Midlands.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Glenys Freda Allison, of Willenhall. Facilitator, Darlaston Swimming Club. For voluntary services to Swimming and to Young People.

Janine Estelle Claire Bowers Wild. For services to the community in Smethwick, particularly during Covid-19.

Jaqueline Helen Careless, of Dudley. For services to the community in Northfield, Birmingham.

Geoffrey David Granner, of Halesowen. For services to the community in the West Midlands.

Alex William Griffiths, of Brierley Hill. For services to the NHS and to the community during Covid-19.

Sharon Iona Jackson, of Walsall. Windrush Compensation Scheme Volunteer. For Public Service.

Lawrence Kelly. Wellbeing Sanctuary, Sandwell And West Birmingham NHS Trust. For services to Mental Health.

Fazle Abbas Kinkhabwala, of Birmingham. For services to the Indian and Pakistani communities in Birmingham.

Janet Moyra Prior. For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Solihull.

Roslyn Irene Tedd-Urwin. Founder, Summerfield Stables. For services to the community in Birmingham.

Sheila Anne Cooper. St John Ambulance. For voluntary service in Staffordshire.

Daniel Mark Kinsey, of Wombourne For services to the community, particularly during Covid-19.

Queen’s Police Medal (QPM)

Antony Ashton. Sergeant, West Midlands Police.

Matthew Howard Evans. Constable, West Midlands Police.