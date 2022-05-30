Lichfield road closures: The 22 streets being shut for Jubilee celebrations

Street parties are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation looks to celebrate over the weekend of June 2 to June 5.

A total of 22 roads will be closed to traffic over the four-day weekend.

The Leader of Lichfield District Council, Doug ﻿Pullen, said: ﻿"We are delighted that residents are holding street parties across the district to mark Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the dedicated service The Queen has given to the nation for seven decades.

"I wish everyone a fantastic time with their families, friends and neighbours on this joyous occasion which, after the restrictions of the pandemic, is very welcome."

Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, 213 roads will shut as people are urged to plan ahead to minimise disruption.

22 streets will be closed

Thursday, June 2

Redlock Field, Lichfield

Sheriffs Close, Lichfield

Friday, June 3

Gorseway, Burntwood - To its junction with Redfern Drive

Ponesfield Road - From the junction with Stychbrook Gardens to the junction with Curborough Road

Saturday, June 4

St Anne’s Close, Burntwood

Dama Road, Fazeley

Blenheim Road, Burntwood

Manor Lane and Manor Close, Harlaston

Merlin Way, Whittington

Sunday, June 5

Blandford Gardens, Burntwood

Cromwells Meadow, Lichfield

Chadswell Heights - Between the two junctions with Spring Road

Blacksmith Lane, Whittington

Lincoln Croft, Shenstone

Alrewas, Main Street - From the junction with Exchange Road to the junction with Post Office Road

Shenstone, Main Street - From the junction with Doctors Lane to the junction with Church Road

Lawnswood Avenue, Burntwood - From the junction with Copthorne Avenue to the junction with Elmhurst Drive

The Butts, Wall

Larkspur Avenue, Burntwood - From its junction with Hillcrest Rise to its junction with Overhill Road

Orchard Close, Lichfield

Queen Street, Lichfield - From its junction with Lower Sandford Street to its junction with Swan Road