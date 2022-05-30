Lichfield road closures: The 22 streets being shut for Jubilee celebrations

Street parties are expected to come alive with music, drinks and food as the nation looks to celebrate over the weekend of June 2 to June 5.
A total of 22 roads will be closed to traffic over the four-day weekend.
The Leader of Lichfield District Council, Doug Pullen, said: "We are delighted that residents are holding street parties across the district to mark Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the dedicated service The Queen has given to the nation for seven decades.
"I wish everyone a fantastic time with their families, friends and neighbours on this joyous occasion which, after the restrictions of the pandemic, is very welcome."
Across the Black Country and Staffordshire, 213 roads will shut as people are urged to plan ahead to minimise disruption.
22 streets will be closed
Thursday, June 2
Redlock Field, Lichfield
Sheriffs Close, Lichfield
Friday, June 3
Gorseway, Burntwood - To its junction with Redfern Drive
Ponesfield Road - From the junction with Stychbrook Gardens to the junction with Curborough Road
Saturday, June 4
St Anne’s Close, Burntwood
Dama Road, Fazeley
Blenheim Road, Burntwood
Manor Lane and Manor Close, Harlaston
Merlin Way, Whittington
Sunday, June 5
Blandford Gardens, Burntwood
Cromwells Meadow, Lichfield
Chadswell Heights - Between the two junctions with Spring Road
Blacksmith Lane, Whittington
Lincoln Croft, Shenstone
Alrewas, Main Street - From the junction with Exchange Road to the junction with Post Office Road
Shenstone, Main Street - From the junction with Doctors Lane to the junction with Church Road
Lawnswood Avenue, Burntwood - From the junction with Copthorne Avenue to the junction with Elmhurst Drive
The Butts, Wall
Larkspur Avenue, Burntwood - From its junction with Hillcrest Rise to its junction with Overhill Road
Orchard Close, Lichfield
Queen Street, Lichfield - From its junction with Lower Sandford Street to its junction with Swan Road
High Street, Colton