Three-bedroom Wolverhampton house on the market for an incredible £29,000

By Sunil Midda

A three-bedroom house in Wolverhampton is on the market for an eye-catching price of £29,000.

Outside of the house. Photo: Right Move
Outside of the house. Photo: Right Move

The terraced property on Myatt Avenue, Wolverhampton is for sale by Under the Hammer and will be available via online auction.

With a guide price of £29,000, anyone wanting to get onto the property ladder or anyone wanting to invest in a property will be sure to keep an eye on the auction, which takes place online between Tuesday, September 13 and Thursday, September 15.

The house will need renovating. Photo: Right Move

Pictures of the listing show that the property will possibly require a bit of renovation.

Kitchen. Photo: Right Move

Four viewings of the house have been arranged, with one date already passed. The three remaining viewing dates are:

Wednesday 17th August 2022: 4:30pm-5pm

Wednesday 24th August 2022: 12m-12:30pm

Thursday 8th September 2022: 12pm-12:30pm

Bathoom. Photo: Right Move

The listing states that the property has three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, and the ground floor plans show it has a hallway, lounge, kitchen/diner, and a toilet.

The listing details also add that there is a rear garden with potential for extension, along with spacious off-road parking at the front of the house.

A guide price of £29,000 has been set, and there is a reserve price which must be met in the auction too in order for the sale to be complete, and that reserve price cannot be more than 10 per cent of the guide price.

The house will need renovating. Photo: Right Move

It is being marketed by Royal Estates Birmingham.

Other properties nearby are currently on the market for around £170,000 - making this property one to keep an eye on.

Anyone interested in bidding for the property must first register with Under the hammer via their website.

Full listing details can be found online: rightmove.co.uk/properties/125632601

