Man arrested on suspicion of rape after 'serious sexual assault' in Wolverhampton
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape as police investigate a "serious sexual assault" at a Wolverhampton property.
The incident in the Whitmore Reans area of the city was reported to officers on Sunday.
A man in his 40s has been arrested and remained in custody on Monday, a spokeswoman for West Midlands Police confirmed.
The alleged victim, a woman, is being supported by specialist officers as police continue with their enquiries.