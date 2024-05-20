Latest planning applications in South Staffordshire involve school playground and stately home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School, in Wharf Lane, in Brewood, wants to replace the recreation area equipment used by its youngest pupils during break times. This is near a listed building.

There are also plans for a part two-storey, part single-storey and first floor rear extensions and for a new garage at 24 Dean Street in the village.

Both sites are located in the Brewood conservation zone.

Plans have also been lodged to refurbish the west wing at stately home Chillington Hall, Chillington Park, in Chillington to create a self-contained apartment.

The designs will see the ground floor refurbished to ground to create a laundry, a staff room and toilet facilities including the creation of a separate entrance at a bricked up window.

Application details can be viewed online via sstaffs.gov.uk/planning.

Deadline for comments or objections is June 5 and these can be emailed to planningsstaffs.gov.uk.