Dudley Council has refused planning permission for a scheme to turn the upper two floors of The Court House pub in New Street into housing.

The pub, on the corner of Tower Street, falls within the Dudley town centre conservation area.

The ground floor would have been retained for use as a pub.

Black Country Traditional Inns, which has owned the pub since 2008, said the pub was now too large to provide a viable business.

The first-floor function room was little used, and the ground-floor trading area was too big for the number of customers it now attracted.