Canal and River Trust could hand over land next to waterways to pave way for huge metro extension

The Canal and River Trust is considering handing over plots to enable bridge and track construction to be carried out as part of a huge multi-million pound programme to extend the metro line between Wednesbury and Brierley Hill.

Bosses at the waterway charity want to transfer "airspace and grant rights" at Golds Hill Bridge, in Wednesbury; Hempole Lane Bridge, in Tipton; Coneygree Bridge and Parkhill Viaduct, in Dudley; Canal Street, in Brierley Hill; and The Embankment, in Merry Hill.

Construction is underway for a £1.3 billion public transport integration scheme spearheaded by the West Midlands Combined Authority and Transport for West Midlands. As part of the vision in Phase One the West Midlands Metro service will be extended to the proposed Dudley Interchange followed by an extension to Brierley Hill under Phase Two of the development.

The first phase, from Wednesbury to Dudley town centre, is due to be open later this year while the Metro extension to Brierley Hill is scheduled to be completed by 2027.

The canal land transfer proposal comprising drawings of the scheme can be viewed on the charity’s web page canalrivertrust.org.uk/about-us/forbusinesses/public-notices or a copy can requested in writing.

The public notice stated: "The trustee of the charity has been approached with a request to transfer airspace and grant rights of access over the charity’s property.

"Any representations or comments in relation to the proposed transaction should be sent for consideration to the following address by no later than one month from the date of publication of this notice."

Write to quoting reference: JThompson/Metro: Canal & River Trust acting as Trustee of the Waterways Infrastructure Trust, Fearn’s Wharf, Neptune Street, Leeds, LS9 8PB.

There are also plans in the pipeline to extend the tram network in Birmingham by getting carriages running to the Clayton Hotel near Moor Street and Birmingham City University, within two years and the Eastside Metro extension to Digbeth.