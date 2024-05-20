Huge blow to crisis-hit famous Black Country sausage-maker Gills
A Black Country pork producer and wholesaler has entered administration.
By John Corser
F A Gill at Parkfields, Wolverhampton, which was founded in 1938, traded as Gills and is famous for its sausages.
Mike Dillon and Rochelle Schofield of Leonard Curtis, Manchester, were appointed as joint administrators of the business on Tuesday, May 14.
It followed three separate notices of intention to appoint an administrator, posted in April and earlier this month.