The newest faces on the West Midlands' most wanted list

West Midlands Police officers are currently hunting these suspects on suspicion of a range of crimes.

The alleged crimes range from burglary and robbery to harassment, assault and worse.

Anyone who has seen any of the suspects in this list is asked to get in touch with police via 101, or 999 in cases of emergency.

Information can also be given through the live chat service on the police force's website.

Glen Garner, 37.

Glen Garner, 37, is wanted on racall to prison

Garner is the latest member on the most wanted list, with his mugshot being added to the system on May 18.

The 37-year-old is wanted on recall to prison and is known to have links to West Bromwich.

If you see him, call 999 quoting crime number 20/158101/24.

Tyrell Sawyers Byfield, 28.

Tyrell Sawyers Byfield, 28, is wanted in connection of a robbery

Byfield was added to the list on May 18 and is wanted in connection with a robbery in Rowley Regis.

He is known to have links throughout Sandwell.

If you see him, call 999 quoting crime number 20/743497/23.

Adam Walker, 37.

Adam WAlker, 37, from Walsall, is wanted on suspicion of harrasement

Walker was added to the list on May 16 and is wanted on suspicion of harassment.

The 37-year-old is from Walsall and is known to have links around the area.

Anyone who sees him should call 999 and quote 20/6164/24.

Lewis Broom, 25.

Lewis Broom is wanted on suspicion of burglary

Broom, 25, was added to the list on May 16 and is wanted on suspicion of burglary.

Broom is from Coventry and has links around the area.

If you see him, call 999 immediately, quoting 20/684072/23.

Tommy Elliot, 23.

Tommy Elliot is wanted on suspicion of burglary

Elliot, 23, was added to the list on May 16 and is wanted on suspicion of burglary.

The 23-year-old is from Coventry and has links to the area.

If you see him, call 999 immediately, quoting 20/684072/23

Benjamin Crutchley, 42.

Benjamin Crutchley, 42, is wanted in connection with a burglary

Crutchley, 42, is wanted in connection with a burglary in Smethwick.

A building was broken into on Sunday, May 12, and property was stolen.

If you see Benjamin call 999 immediately quoting crime reference number 20/124715/24.

Adam Reddington, 23.

Adam Reddington, of no fixed address, is wanted on suspicion of harassment

Reddington, of no fixed address, is wanted on suspicion of harassment of a woman in Brierley Hill.

The 23-year-old was added to the list on May 14.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call 999 and quote crime reference 20/317711/24.

Thomas Wagner, 37.

Thomas Wagner, 37, from Quarry Bank is wanted on suspicion of robbery

Wagner, 37, was added to the list on May 13, and is wanted in connection with a robbery.

Wagner is from Quarry Bank, Dudley, and is suspected of robbing a store in Pensnett in April.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 999 and quote crime reference 20/154431/24.