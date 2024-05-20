One home left at Staffords shared ownership development

Platform Home Ownership is encouraging Stafford home seekers to enquire about the final home at the development, where houses have been built by five-star housebuilder Barratt Homes.

The development off the A34 Stone Road was of two and three-bedroomhomes, which have been popular with families and young professionals.

Shared ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10 and 75 per cent of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on shared ownership schemes between five and 10 per cent of the share and not the full amount.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the shared ownership scheme with 55 per cent more sold between April 2021 and March 2022 compared to the previous year.

The final home available at Beaconside is the Trinity, a mid-terrace home with two bedrooms, available from £87,000.

All Platform shared ownership homes come with 10-year build warranty, double glazed windows, and allocated parking and central heating.

Clare Summerhayes, sales consultant at Platform, said: “We’re delighted with the success of these fantastic shared ownership homes, and our relationship with Barratt Homes has been fantastic.

“Stafford is a great place to live, especially at Beaconside with the countryside on your doorstep, so to be contributing to the growth of affordable housing market here is important to us.

“This development has been hugely popular, and we don’t expect this home to be on the market for too long."