General Election 2024: Greens will contest all three seats in Black Country borough

Former GP Dr Rod MacRorie will be contesting the Smethwick constituency, Gita Joshi will be standing in West Bromwich, and Mark Redding will be fighting the Tipton and Wednesbury seat.

"I worked as a GP in the area for 20 years," said Dr MacRorie.

"Every day I see people struggling after 14 years of Conservative mismanagement, and Labour's message is just not cutting through. "Only the Green Party has a credible, costed plan to fix our broken NHS while turning back the tide of privatisation. I am standing to make sure we hold the next government to account."

Miss Joshi said people needed 'bold, courageous leadership' rather than the 'weak, half-measures' offered by Labour and the Conservatives.

Mr Redding added that the Greens were now running councils in places such as Malvern, Warwick and Bristol.