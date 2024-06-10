'We don't trust you': Readers provide their damning verdict on politicians in charge

That is the downbeat assessment of the state of our nation from readers who have taken part in our snapshot survey.

The poll, on expressandstar.com, was designed to give an overview of your views ahead of the general election.

It displays an apathy with politics and an antipathy towards politicians.

Only 11 per cent feel their representatives do a good job and almost one in seven say they do not trust those in charge.

And around 60 per cent of those taking part in the survey say they feel pessimistic about the future as the country continues to deal with the cost of living crisis.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Great Oldbury Primary Academy in Stonehouse, while on the General Election campaign trail

The results offer a withering assessment of Conservative rule, with more than 70 per cent saying they feel in a worse position now than they did five years ago, although that time period has included the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Priorities lie with immigration, the NHS and the cost of living and Labour scores above the Tories on health – with the Tories still seen as the party for the economy and crime.

While the figures for voting intention should be treated with caution, they do reveal a significant support for Reform, a party that could potentially split the Conservative vote in constituencies in the Black Country that are being targeted by Labour. It polled more than a quarter in our snap poll.

There also appears to be ongoing support for Boris Johnson, despite the controversies surrounding him. More than half feel he has been the best leader in the last five years, compared to 34 per cent for Rishi Sunak.

But the challenge remains for Sir Keir Starmer to convince people he is the man for the job. He trails 10 per cent behind Mr Sunak as the person most likely to make the best prime minister.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to a housing development in North West London

All three party leaders continued their campaigning through the weekend as they attempt to create some kind of momentum.

Nationally, an average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 7 puts Labour on 43 per cent, 20 points ahead of the Conservatives on 23 per cent, followed by Reform on 13 per cent, the Lib Dems on 10 per cent and the Greens on five per cent.

Reform’s average is up two percentage points on the figure for the previous week while Labour and the Tories are down slightly, with the averages for the seven days to May 31 being Labour 45 per cent, Conservative 24 per cent, Reform 11 per cent, Lib Dems 9 per cent and Green 6 per cent.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45 per cent, Conservatives 23 per cent, Reform 11 per cent, Lib Dems nine per cent and Green six per cent.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey, flipping burgers in a back garden on the General Election campaign trail in Wiltshire

Since then the two main contenders for Number 10 have taken part in a bruising television debate, with Sir Keir Starmer accusing Rishi Sunak of lying over the source of information on taxation plans. Mr Sunak was also forced to apologise for leaving D-Day commemorations early. He admitted that “on reflection” he should have stayed for the event that included world leaders including US President Joe Biden.