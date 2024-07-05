Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge – I will fight for the green belt, says victorious Sir Gavin

The former cabinet minister said he felt 'delighted and incredibly privileged' to be elected for a fifth term.

"I'm absolutely delighted and feel incredibly privileged to get the result we did," he said.

"It was just wonderful. In the context of happened nationally, it meant the result felt even more special."

The former education secretary, defence secretary and chief whip polled 19,880 votes, giving him a majority of more than 5,000 over Labour's Jacqueline Brown, who took second place.

Six candidates contested the seat which was created by merging parts of Sir Gavin's former South Staffordshire constituency with areas of neighbouring Stone and Stafford. Unlike many neighbouring constituencies, Reform UK was not represented on the ballot paper after candidate Tom Wellings withdrew to back Sir Gavin.

Sam Harper-Wallis came third, polling 2,952 votes for the Liberal Democrats, closely followed by Ukip's Janice Mackay on 2,638.

Alexander Bramham of the Social Democratic Party took 650 votes.

Sir Gavin said: "My focus is going to be getting the best for my constituents, and also holding the Government to account at a national level.

"I'm particularly worried about some of the proposals Labour have got to rip up the green belt for their housing proposals.

"The West Midlands has got a large part of the green belt, most of your readers will be living in or around the green belt. Labour has made it clear it doesn't care about these people, so I will be fighting for them."