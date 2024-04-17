Wolverhampton election candidates 2024 with one third of seats being contested

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One third of the authority's seats are up for grabs in this year's contest, with one position per ward available.

Last year residents voted for all 60 seats on the council, with the results leading to Labour having 47 representatives compared to 13 for the Conservatives.

No other party currently has a councillor in Wolverhampton.

These are the candidates whose names will be on ballot papers on May 2:

Bilston North

Leigh New - Labour and Co-operative

Audrey Okere - Conservative

Bilston South

Rashpal Kaur - Labour

Lewis Wastell - Conservative

Blakenhall

Adam Ansari - Conservative

Patrick Bentley - Liberal Democrat

Tracy Cooper - Independent

Sally Green - Labour and Co-operative

Stephen Petter - Green Party

Bushbury North

Simon Bennett - Conservative

Gary Edwards - Labour

Gary Peck - Liberal Democrat

Bushbury South and Low Hill

Ann Jenkins - Liberal Democrat

Paul Sweet - Labour

Rob Williams - Conservative

East Park

Steve Hall - Independent

Stephen Russell - Labour

Joe Stepien - Conservative

Ettinghshall North

Amar Bhandal - Conservative

Zee Russell - Labour and Co-operative

Ettingshall South and Spring Vale

Sian Kumar - Conservative

Harbinder Singh - Labour and Co-operative

Fallings Park

Julia Dickens - Conservative

Valerie Evans - Labour

Charlotte Hawkins - Part of Women

Peter Nixon - Liberal Democrat

Graiseley

Amy Bertaut - Green Party

Tony Gething - Conservative

Jessica Pringle - Liberal Democrat

Zahid Shah - Independent

Jacqueline Sweetman - Labour and Co-operative

Heath Town

Joe Banla - Conservative

Vikas Chopra - Liberal Democrat

Jaspreet Jaspal - Labour

Kwaku Tano-Yeboah - Green Party

Merry Hill

Ben Evans - Labour

Chris Haynes - Conservative

Jennifer Hibell - Green Party

Oxley

Mia Clark - Green Party

Adam Collinge - Conservative

Ian Jenkins - Liberal Democrat

Barbara McGarrity - Labour and Co-operative

Park

Paul Darke - Green Party

Bryan Lewis - Liberal Democrat

Muhammad Nasim - Labour

Surrinder Ram - Conservative

Penn

Kashmire Hawker - Labour and Co-operative

Anna Khan - Liberal Democrat

Paul Singh - Conservative

Ayden Young - Green Party

St Peters

David Murray - Liberal Democrat

Mohammed Naseem - Green Party

Iqra Tahir - Labour

Gillian Timms - Conservative

Tettenhall Regis

Julian Donald - Liberal Democrat

Don Gwinnett - Green Party

Robert Siarkiewicz - Labour

Udey Singh - Conservative

Tettenhall Wightwick

Andrea Cantrill - Green Party

Bahadur Dehar - Labour

Sally Garner - Conservative

Arfan Khan - Liberal Democrat

Wednesfield North

Mary Bateman - Labour

Nathaniel Williams - Conservative

Wednesfield South

Jacqui Coogan - Labour

Pete Dickens - Conservative

Hardev Singh - Green Party