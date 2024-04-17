Wolverhampton election candidates 2024 with one third of seats being contested
A total of 65 candidates will be contesting 20 places on Wolverhampton Council in this year's local elections.
One third of the authority's seats are up for grabs in this year's contest, with one position per ward available.
Last year residents voted for all 60 seats on the council, with the results leading to Labour having 47 representatives compared to 13 for the Conservatives.
No other party currently has a councillor in Wolverhampton.
These are the candidates whose names will be on ballot papers on May 2:
Bilston North
Leigh New - Labour and Co-operative
Audrey Okere - Conservative
Bilston South
Rashpal Kaur - Labour
Lewis Wastell - Conservative
Blakenhall
Adam Ansari - Conservative
Patrick Bentley - Liberal Democrat
Tracy Cooper - Independent
Sally Green - Labour and Co-operative
Stephen Petter - Green Party
Bushbury North
Simon Bennett - Conservative
Gary Edwards - Labour
Gary Peck - Liberal Democrat
Bushbury South and Low Hill
Ann Jenkins - Liberal Democrat
Paul Sweet - Labour
Rob Williams - Conservative
East Park
Steve Hall - Independent
Stephen Russell - Labour
Joe Stepien - Conservative
Ettinghshall North
Amar Bhandal - Conservative
Zee Russell - Labour and Co-operative
Ettingshall South and Spring Vale
Sian Kumar - Conservative
Harbinder Singh - Labour and Co-operative
Fallings Park
Julia Dickens - Conservative
Valerie Evans - Labour
Charlotte Hawkins - Part of Women
Peter Nixon - Liberal Democrat
Graiseley
Amy Bertaut - Green Party
Tony Gething - Conservative
Jessica Pringle - Liberal Democrat
Zahid Shah - Independent
Jacqueline Sweetman - Labour and Co-operative
Heath Town
Joe Banla - Conservative
Vikas Chopra - Liberal Democrat
Jaspreet Jaspal - Labour
Kwaku Tano-Yeboah - Green Party
Merry Hill
Ben Evans - Labour
Chris Haynes - Conservative
Jennifer Hibell - Green Party
Oxley
Mia Clark - Green Party
Adam Collinge - Conservative
Ian Jenkins - Liberal Democrat
Barbara McGarrity - Labour and Co-operative
Park
Paul Darke - Green Party
Bryan Lewis - Liberal Democrat
Muhammad Nasim - Labour
Surrinder Ram - Conservative
Penn
Kashmire Hawker - Labour and Co-operative
Anna Khan - Liberal Democrat
Paul Singh - Conservative
Ayden Young - Green Party
St Peters
David Murray - Liberal Democrat
Mohammed Naseem - Green Party
Iqra Tahir - Labour
Gillian Timms - Conservative
Tettenhall Regis
Julian Donald - Liberal Democrat
Don Gwinnett - Green Party
Robert Siarkiewicz - Labour
Udey Singh - Conservative
Tettenhall Wightwick
Andrea Cantrill - Green Party
Bahadur Dehar - Labour
Sally Garner - Conservative
Arfan Khan - Liberal Democrat
Wednesfield North
Mary Bateman - Labour
Nathaniel Williams - Conservative
Wednesfield South
Jacqui Coogan - Labour
Pete Dickens - Conservative
Hardev Singh - Green Party