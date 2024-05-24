Express & Star
Staffordshire General Election candidates: Who is standing for Parliament on July 4?

Voters will go to the polls on July 4 after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a surprise General Election.

By Rob Smith
Published

The election will be one of firsts: Mr Sunak's first General Election as leader of the Conservatives, the first held in the reign of King Charles III, and the first where photo ID will be required (local elections have already taken place with this requirement).

A number of seats could also be affected by new changes to boundaries, which have seen some constituencies changed geographically or renamed.

We're compiling a list of the candidates standing in Cannock Chase, Stafford and South Staffordshire - see all the names below.

Conservative MPs, from left: Theo Clarke, Stafford; Gavin Williamson, South Staffordshire; and Mike Wood, Dudley South

We'll keep adding to this list too: parties are still in the process of deciding/announcing who they are putting forward and where. Check back here between now and the election for updates on who is standing where.

Confirmed candidates for Cannock Chase

  • Labour: Josh Newbury

  • Reform UK: Paul Allen

Confirmed candidates for Stafford

  • Conservatives: Theo Clarke

  • Labour: Leigh Ingham

  • Reform UK: Michael Riley

  • Workers Party: Allan Gray

Confirmed candidates for Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge (formerly Stone/South Staffordshire)

  • Conservatives: Gavin Williamson

  • Labour: Jacqueline Brown

  • Liberal Democrats: Sam Harper-Wallis

Confirmed candidates for Kingswinford and South Staffordshire (formerly Dudley South/South Staffordshire)

  • Conservatives: Mike Wood

  • Labour: Sally Jane Benton

  • Liberal Democrats: Gully Bansal

  • Workers Party: George Price

Candidates for Lichfield

  • Conservatives: Michael Fabricant

  • Liberal Democrats: Paul Ray

  • Reform UK: Richard Howard

