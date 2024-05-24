Staffordshire General Election candidates: Who is standing for Parliament on July 4?
Voters will go to the polls on July 4 after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a surprise General Election.
The election will be one of firsts: Mr Sunak's first General Election as leader of the Conservatives, the first held in the reign of King Charles III, and the first where photo ID will be required (local elections have already taken place with this requirement).
A number of seats could also be affected by new changes to boundaries, which have seen some constituencies changed geographically or renamed.
We're compiling a list of the candidates standing in Cannock Chase, Stafford and South Staffordshire - see all the names below.
We'll keep adding to this list too: parties are still in the process of deciding/announcing who they are putting forward and where. Check back here between now and the election for updates on who is standing where.
Confirmed candidates for Cannock Chase
Labour: Josh Newbury
Reform UK: Paul Allen
Confirmed candidates for Stafford
Conservatives: Theo Clarke
Labour: Leigh Ingham
Reform UK: Michael Riley
Workers Party: Allan Gray
Confirmed candidates for Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge (formerly Stone/South Staffordshire)
Conservatives: Gavin Williamson
Labour: Jacqueline Brown
Liberal Democrats: Sam Harper-Wallis
Confirmed candidates for Kingswinford and South Staffordshire (formerly Dudley South/South Staffordshire)
Conservatives: Mike Wood
Labour: Sally Jane Benton
Liberal Democrats: Gully Bansal
Workers Party: George Price
Candidates for Lichfield
Conservatives: Michael Fabricant
Liberal Democrats: Paul Ray
Reform UK: Richard Howard