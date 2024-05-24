Staffordshire General Election candidates: Who is standing for Parliament on July 4?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The election will be one of firsts: Mr Sunak's first General Election as leader of the Conservatives, the first held in the reign of King Charles III, and the first where photo ID will be required (local elections have already taken place with this requirement).

A number of seats could also be affected by new changes to boundaries, which have seen some constituencies changed geographically or renamed.

We're compiling a list of the candidates standing in Cannock Chase, Stafford and South Staffordshire - see all the names below.

Conservative MPs, from left: Theo Clarke, Stafford; Gavin Williamson, South Staffordshire; and Mike Wood, Dudley South

We'll keep adding to this list too: parties are still in the process of deciding/announcing who they are putting forward and where. Check back here between now and the election for updates on who is standing where.

Confirmed candidates for Cannock Chase

Labour: Josh Newbury

Reform UK: Paul Allen

Confirmed candidates for Stafford

Conservatives: Theo Clarke

Labour: Leigh Ingham

Reform UK: Michael Riley

Workers Party: Allan Gray

Confirmed candidates for Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge (formerly Stone/South Staffordshire)

Conservatives: Gavin Williamson

Labour: Jacqueline Brown

Liberal Democrats: Sam Harper-Wallis

Confirmed candidates for Kingswinford and South Staffordshire (formerly Dudley South/South Staffordshire)

Conservatives: Mike Wood

Labour: Sally Jane Benton

Liberal Democrats: Gully Bansal

Workers Party: George Price

Candidates for Lichfield