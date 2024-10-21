Walsall Council approves demolition of two storey building at rear of town hall

Walsall Council planning officers agreed the replacement of the two storey building, which was not part of the original hall, will be replaced by an electrical heat compound.

Walsall Heritage backed the plan, in a statement they said: "The proposed works involve the replacement of an existing modern, two storey modular building at the rear of Walsall Town Hall with a new air source heat pump (ASHP) compound.

"The modular building is of poor quality and is currently in a derelict condition. It is of a design and appearance that is harmful to the character and appearance of the conservation area, and harmful to the setting of listed buildings.

"The modular building is proposed to be replaced with a new sympathetically designed brick wall compound and gates, containing an enclosed plant room and a compound in which the ASHPs will be located."