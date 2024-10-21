Major plans for 181 new homes in Wolverhampton unveiled in application

The application for New Park Village will have 181 new dwellings, each featuring private gardens, parking spaces, and open spaces.

The development in Wolverhampton will be divided into two phases with the first featuring 98 homes, while phase two will have 83 units. Alongside the New Park Village Site, the Longford Road development to the southeast will include seven bungalows, each with designated parking spaces and gardens.

The development is a joint venture between Wolverhampton Council, New Park Village Co-operative and Corporate Architecture.

The planning statement submitted to the council stated: "Located in the western part of Wolverhampton, this site is nestled within a primarily residential neighbourhood. It enjoys close proximity to essential local amenities such as shops, schools, and parks. Moreover, the area is well-connected by major transport routes, offering convenient access to other parts of Wolverhampton and the surrounding regions.

"The primary goal of the development is to establish a distinctive and high-quality residential community that harmonizes with the existing character of Wolverhampton. To achieve this, the design will carefully balance the number of dwellings with the allocation of open space, ensuring a diverse range of housing options that cater to the needs of the local population.

The new development will be using the latest environmental building methods to ensure the new buildings will not pollute the local area.

The statement said: "The design will prioritize the preservation and enhancement of the site's environmental assets through the incorporation of robust green infrastructure."

"This includes the creation of planted buffers and the retention and improvement of existing tree belts and hedgerows. Inspired by the local landscape and architectural context, the development will seek to integrate seamlessly with its surroundings. Instead of merely replicating existing styles, the design will draw from the character and details of the area to create a unique and cohesive sense of place."

"This approach will help to blend the new development into the landscape, creating a distinctive community that respects and enhances its environment."