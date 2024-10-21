Neighbours win battle against Staffordshire home being used as holiday let

The three-bedroom house in Chase Heights, off Bradbury Lane, in Hednesford, has been in use as accommodation since January this year, and police were called on one occasion when an incident got out of hand, members of Cannock Chase Council’s planning committee heard

An objector who spoke on behalf of nearby residents at Wednesday’s planning committee meeting said there had been loud music and shouting. “We have endured verbal abuse and threatening behaviour”, she added.

Residents also told of visitors “continuously blocking driveways of neighbouring residents”. They said: “Our small area is being spoiled by guests who think it acceptable to shout and scream at night while partying, to drive over plants and borders, reverse into our front garden and break the edging stones and to block the entrance to our driveway.

The accommodation operator, who lives elsewhere in the district, said it was made clear to guests that parties were not allowed at the property and stringent ID verification checks took place. She added that there was a lack of similar accommodation in the area for tourists wishing to enjoy a stay in Cannock Chase – and guests had come from as far afield as North Carolina in the USA.

She said: “We found there wasn’t any suitable accommodation in the area which provided access for people with mobility issues and it is DDA (Disability Discrimination Act) compliant. Cannock Chase is getting very popular for tourism and we found that there was a significant lack of decent quality accommodation in the area.

“We are aware of one isolated incident – my son was there within 15 minutes – and after that incident, we spoke to all neighbours. The property now has a noise monitoring device and we have 24-hour CCTV monitoring the property.

“With regards to parking, all guests are notified that there is only parking for two vehicles. We have deliveries of linen but we ask for the company to park at the end of the road and walk them up.

“As we all know, Cannock Chase is a place of natural beauty. What we want to do is provide somewhere that will enhance the offering where people can come and stay.”

Cannock Chase District Council

However, the planning committee unanimously refused to grant retrospective permission for the home to be used as serviced accommodation and holiday lets. They were told there was a restrictive covenant on the property which did not allow a business to be run there, but this was a civil matter, enforced under separate legislation and not a material planning consideration.

Planning officers recommended refusal of permission before the meeting. A report to the committee said: “The transient nature and location of the holiday let use would result in a significant increase in activity over and above what would normally be associated with a single dwelling within a quiet, semi-rural location – it is considered that the proposal would result in a detrimental impact to the amenities of neighbouring occupiers.

“It is being advertised as ‘The Cabin’ as accommodation for up to six guests, not including infants. The modest accommodation comprises three bedrooms, providing four beds and two bathrooms, and the property is also being advertised as pet friendly for up to two pets and being compliant with DDA requirements.

“The property is booked for 20 nights from now until the end of 2024. The owner and business partner both reside locally – they have stated that should there be a problem at the property, they can attend the site within 15 minutes.”

Councillor Adrienne Fitzgerald said: “This is rather difficult – it’s clearly a well-run business. But if the covenant states you can’t do it, it’s wrong, and sadly, on that premise, I propose we refuse this.”