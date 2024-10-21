Permission granted for ecological enhancement area near former Meaford Power Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

St Modwen Developments’ plans for an off-site ecological enhancement area on land off Meaford Road were unanimously given the green light by members of Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee at their latest meeting.

Councillors visited to the site, to the north east of the former power station near Stone, before making their decision. They voiced their support for the measures, which include creation of 10 new ponds, enhancement of areas of modified grassland, retention, protection and enhancement of existing trees and scrub area and five oversized hibernacula (places of refuge for hibernating wildlife).

In November last year planning permission was granted for the phased development of up to 96,932sqm of employment floorspace, including up to two hectares of battery storage, office space and new internal site roads. This approval followed consent being granted in October 2023 for 10 units, including attenuation, ecological mitigation and landscaping.

James Bonner, who spoke in support of the ecological enhancement area application at Tuesday’s meeting, said: “Since the council granted permission for the redevelopment of the former power station site my client has invested significant time and money to implement this, with work continuing as we speak to construct the first two units. The scheme before you today is for an offsite ecological area which will help to unlock the later phases of the employment site.

“It will deliver a number of ecological benefits, creating a habitat for great crested newts, invertebrates and other species, alongside contribution towards wider biodiversity net gain. The proposal will have a relatively short construction period and ongoing access will be limited to maintenance to make sure the area is managed in line with ecologists’ recommendations.

“This application will not only deliver ecological enhancements but will facilitate new jobs and economic growth by unlocking the wider employment site.”