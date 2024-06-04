Commemorating Smethwick-born war hero Den Brotheridge - the first casualty on D-Day

Lieutenant Den Brotheridge

A number of servicemen from Sandwell saw action on D-Day, which marked the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi control. Among them was Smethwick-born Lt Den Brotheridge who is widely recognised to be the first Allied serviceman to have been killed by enemy action on D-Day.

As part of the Ox and Bucks Light Infantry, Lt Brotheridge led his platoon in 'Operation Deadstick'.

By landing gliders close to bridges in Normandy, this operation aimed to capture them from the Germans, preventing the enemy tanks from reaching the Normandy beaches and, therefore, the Allied soldiers landing there.

Lt Den Brotheridge, was killed as his unit stormed Pegasus Bridge, Normandy, early on June 6, 1944.