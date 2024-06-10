Black Country fighter the Tipton Slasher gets his own calendar - in adorable knitted form

The Tipton Town Libraries Local History Group has celebrated the release of its latest heritage calendar, which introduces an adorable knitted version of the Tipton Slasher himself, William Perry.

The history group was developed in 2009 to protect, preserve and promote the local heritage of Tipton and the Black Country.

100 copies of the calender will be produced, making them first come first serve

As part of the group's 15th birthday celebrations, the group opted to produce a calendar featuring bare-knuckle boxer William Perry, to help raise funds and increase awareness of an important figure from local history.

The local history group decided to use a knitted version of the Slasher to create a novelty calendar for 2025, where they will mark the 100th year since the Slasher's grave at John's Church, Kates Hill, Dudley, was commissioned by public subscription.

In one of the images, knitted William could be seen visiting one of the local churches in the Tipton area, can you guess which one?

There are 100 copies of the exclusive calendar up for sale, with the price set at £8 each or £15 for two.

One calendar will also include a special Golden Slasher ticket, that will entitle the bearer to a selection of prizes, including a voucher for Tipton's Pie Factory and Teddy Grays sweet shops.

To help celebrate, the group will also host its first local history fair at Tipton Sports Academy on Sunday, June 16, from 1am to 4pm.

Attendees will also have the chance to purchase slasher-themed products, including specially commissioned packets of 'Tipton Slashings' – traditional port scratchings with a Tipton Slasher cover.