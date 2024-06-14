Smethwick group holds fitting celebration for proud military enthusiast who is 100 years young
Friends and representatives of the British Legion and Home Guard held a fitting birthday party at a Smethwick community venue for one of its oldest residents.
They turned out at St Alban's Community Association in honour of Bert Finch, the youngest son a of First World War veteran who was injured at The Somme.
Bert himself did his bit for the Second World War push by making parts for Spitfires as a machine operator at Alexander's in Dudley. He tried to sign up himself but was unable to due to a hearing problem – instead he enlisted in the Home Guard and volunteered as a fire and Air Raid Precautions (ARP) warden.
After marrying and working in a steelworks, in later life he enjoyed running a local Scouts group and after retirement operated rides at Dudley Zoo.
But he has become a big part of the St Albans Community Association, which runs community services and holds an Elderberry group which specialises in hosting meetings for elderly people who might otherwise be on their own – Bert regularly attends sessions.
He also reads the poem For The Fallen each year at the association's remembrance party, proudly wearing his father’s war medals.
Kath O’Callaghan, the community dementia advisor at St Alban's, said: "Bert is a wonderfully kind gentleman who fully deserved a wonderful celebration on reaching such a milestone.
"We celebrated in style with members of his family present, a live singer and representatives of the British Legion and Home Guard in attendance – both are close to his heart and he is proud of his father's service and the part he played in the war effort."