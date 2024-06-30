Take a look back at some historical Black Country boozers at the heart of their communities

Of the many boozers littered across the Black Country, most hold precious memories for residents who have - at some point or another - celebrated an event, milestone or moment on beer-soaked carpets.

Birthdays, Christmas, New Year, anniversaries and even funeral wakes are often favourites for those that want to celebrate, even in the case of celebrating somebody's life.

We could write thousands of articles on all of the moments shared by our readers in so many of our well-run drinking holes, but, for now, here's a nostalgic look back at five firm favourites within the communities in our close-knit region.

The Wanderer pub in 2006, formerly known as The Fox Inn.

Photo: Express & Star

Wolves fans, Ian Ridgway and Dale Ridgway from Cannock watching football results as they happen at The Wanderer pub in Wolverhampton, in 2007.

The Fox Inn, later known as the Wonderer, Molineux Street, Wolverhampton

Situated next to the Molineux's South Bank, The Wonderer was a fan-favourite for decades and often the drinking home of supporters across the city and further-a-field.

However, late into the 2000s it struggled to attract customers (outside of match days) and the football club themselves bought it with an aim to turn it into a car-park.

It was almost saved when 2,400 die-hard fans started a petition called 'Save The Wanderer' but as it was never presented to the Wolverhampton Council planning department it was demolished in 2014.

It was a popular attraction for many years before its closure and demolition in 2001. Photo: Wolverhampton Archives