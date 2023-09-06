Plenty to see across region as heritage venues open up

Wightwick Manor will be among the venues open for Heritage Open Days

The Heritage Open Days features hundreds of activities around the theme of Creativity Unwrapped, sharing England’s colourful history of creativity and the festival will celebrate the experts and enthusiastic amateurs whose passions and skills add something special to the region.

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing and projects manager said: “Whether it’s art, music, writing, or another outlet, creativity moves us and shapes our history and culture.

"This year organisers have once again come up trumps and created a stellar programme of events which put the spotlight on the people and places who give England’s heritage the X-factor and inspire festival-goers to engage with thousands of years of creativity.

"And it is the organisers who make this possible, and whose hard work enables over a million people to engage with heritage, for free, on their doorstep, every September.”

There will be plenty of events to see in and across the region:

Lichfield

Wall Roman Site ( Letocetum ) Free Guided Tours

Wall Roman Museum, Watling Street, Wall, Lichfield, Staffordshire, WS14 0AN

As part of Heritage Open Days 2023, the team of enthusiastic and knowledgeable English Heritage Volunteers will be offering guided tours of Wall Roman Site (Letocetum) in Staffordshire

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from Tours 11am and 12.30pm and 2pm

Sunday, September 10 from Tours 11am and 12.30pm and 2pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Wall Roman Site Museum Open Weekend

Wall Roman Museum, Watling Street, Wall, Lichfield, Staffordshire, WS14 0AN

Our fantastic team of volunteers will be opening Wall Roman Site museum on 9 and 10 September.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm

Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Stafford

A History of Rail Travel Poster Art

Stafford Railway Station, Station Road, Stafford, Staffordshire, ST16 2AA

Join the station for an illustrated, engaging talk on the history of railway art poster advertising to explore social & tecnological development over 180 years. The talk will feature artwork from a glittering array of artists and poster designers.

Event Times

Thursday, September 14 from 7.15pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

A History of the Trent Valley Railway

Stafford Railway Station, Station Road, Stafford, Staffordshire, ST16 2AA

Join us for a fully-illustrated history talk about the establishing of the Trent Valley Railway Company.

Event Times

Tuesday, September 12 from 10.30am and 2.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

All Saints’ Church Sandon

All Saints Church, Church Lane, Sandon, Stafford, Staffordshire, ST18 0DB

A family friendly ‘Walk Through History’ - a unique behind the scenes tour of the Grade 1 listed church building and ancient graveyard (self-guided or with a volunteer guide), will take visitors from Norman origins to the present day.

Event Times

Sunday, September 17 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Behind the Scenes at the Museum Stores

Museum Stores, Beacon Business Park, Weston Road, Stafford, Staffordshire, ST18 0WL

Go behind the scenes and discover the treasures in our museum stores for Heritage Open Days!

Families (and the young at heart) can pick up a mini trail sheet to help you explore, get hands-on with object handling and make a badge to take home.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10.30am to 4pm - arrival times must be pre-booked

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Creating a Gem

St Chad's Church, Greengate St , Stafford, Staffordshire, ST16 2HP

Take tours of the church, self guided or led by one of the volunteer guides.

Watch video presentations.

Wander through displays

Craft activities and quizes.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 10.30am to 1pm (Admittance for service only 12pm to 12.30pm)

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm

Sunday, September 10 from 9am to 10.30am

Monday, September 11 from 10.30am to 12.30pm

Tuesday, September 12 from 2pm to 4pm

Wednesday, September 13 from 10am to 1pm (Admittance for service only 11am to 12pm)

Thursday, September 14 from 12pm to 4pm

Friday, September 15 from 10.30am to 2.30pm (Admittance to service only 12pm to 12.30pm)

Saturday, September 16 from 10.30am to 2.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Shugborough Estate

Shugborough Estate, Shugborough, Stafford, Staffordshire, ST17 0XB

Home to the Anson family since 1624, it was once described as ‘a perfect paradise’. Visit this important piece of Staffordshire's heritage for a full day of discovery.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 9am to 5pm

Sunday, September 17 from 9am to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St Mary’s Collegiate Church Bell Tower open for visits

Collegiate Church of Saint Mary , Saint Marys Place , Stafford , Staffordshire, ST16 2AP

Witness the Art and science of Bellringing . Explore the Ringing Room: discover the 20 bells. Watch ringing. Hold a rope. See the ancient leather jack.

Event Times

Wednesday, September 13 to 6.30pm to 7pm

Saturday, September 16 from 9.30am to 10.30am and from 12pm to 1.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Stafford Town Park Pop Up History Exhibition

Stafford Borough Council, Victoria Park, Tenterbanks, Stafford, Staffordshire, ST16 2QP

A display of images of Victoria Park, Stafford through the ages together with activities for children - a chance to learn about the heritage and history of an Edwardian Park

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm

Sunday, September 10 from 12pm to 4pm

Kinver

Kinver Edge & the Rock Houses

Holy Austin Rock House, Compton Road, Kinver, Stourbridge, Staffordshire, DY7 6DL

Visit the quirky and unique Rock Houses

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 10.30am to 4pm (last admission 3.30pm)

Saturday, September 9 from 10.30am to 4pm (last admission 3.30pm)

Sunday, September 10 from 10.30am to 4pm (last admission 3.30pm)

Monday, September 11 from 10.30am to 4pm (last admission 3.30pm)

Thursday, September 14 from 10.30am to 4pm (last admission 3.30pm)

Friday, September 15 from 10.30am to 4pm (last admission 3.30pm)

Saturday, September 16 from 10.30am to 4pm (last admission 3.30pm)

Sunday, September 17 from 10.30am to 4pm (last admission 3.30pm)

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St Peter’s Church, Kinver

St Peter's Church, Church Hill, Kinver, Stourbridge, Staffordshire, DY7 6HX

Visit our unique Grade I listed church and have a go at bell-ringing.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Birmingham

A Worker’s Paradise

Selly Manor Museum, Maple Road, Bournville, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 2AE

A promenade performance of Bournville by Birmingham History Theatre Company.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 with Tours 11.15am and 1.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Alexandra Theatre Birmingham Open Day

The Alexandra Theatre, Suffolk Street Queensway , Birmingham, West Midlands, B5 4DS

The Alexandra, Birmingham, will open their theatre doors on Saturday 9th September from 12pm to 4pm for a day of fun for all the family.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 12pm to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

All Saints Parish Church, Shard End, Birmingham

Ownall Road, Shard End, Birmingham, West Midlands, B34 7AS

Photographic Slide Show

Church Tour Booklet

Archive history of church and local area

Local Historian available to answer questions

Children's activities

Church robes and vestments

Refreshments

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 1pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Arden Hall - Local History Hub – Walk back in time

Castle Bromwich Parish Council, Arden Hall, Water Orton Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, B36 9PB

Photographs of Castle Bromwich dating back many years, Newspaper cuttings of events which took place. History books of the area. All will be displayed for public to view.

Event Times

Sunday, September 17 from 11am to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Aston Hall

Aston Hall Musuem, Trinity Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, B6 6JD

A chance to explore Aston Hall, a magnificent seventeenth century mansion situated in a picturesque public park. Discover over

400 years of history and incredible stories.

Event Times

Sunday, September 10 from 12pm to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Preferred

Aston Parish Church

Aston Parish Church, Witton Lane, Aston, Birmingham, West Midlands, B6 6QA

Aston Parish Church was planted in the 9th century. Todays building has a tower and steeple built in 1480 and a magnificent nave rebuilt by JA Chatwin the leading Victorian neo gothic, neo classical architect. It is full of amazing history and life.

Event Times

Sunday, September 10 from 12.30pm to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Book on day

Athol Masonic Lodge

Athol Masonic Buildings , 60 Severn Street, Birmingham, West Midlands, B1 1QG

Freemasonry conjures up many myths and many people believe it is a secret society open only to rich men.

You could not be more wrong. Come along, and see who we are, what we do and ask as many questions as you like (Bring your camera)

Event Times

Sunday, September 17 from 10am to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Austin Village Tour

Northfield Conservative Club, The Mill Walk, Birmingham, West Midlands, B31 4HL

Join us for a guided walk through the Austin Village, a model village built by Herbert Austin for munition workers in WWI.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10.30am to 12pm and from 2.30pm to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Birmingham Back to Backs Research Event: In collaboration with Find My Past

Birmingham Back to Backs, 55-63 Hurst Street , Birmingham, West Midlands, B5 4TE

Join us for a chance to hear about new research undertaken by Find My Past.

Event Times

Wednesday, September 13 from 6pm to 7.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Birmingham Back to Backs- Open Evening

Birmingham Back to Backs, 55-63 Hurst Street, Birmingham, West Midlands, B5 4TE

Join us for a sneak peak of the Birmingham Back to Backs!

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 at 5pm or 6pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Bishop Asbury Cottage Open Days

Bishop Asbury Cottage (next to the Malt Shovel Pub), Newton Road, Great Barr, Birmingham, West Midlands

Discover the story of Francis Asbury, possibly one of the most famous people you have never heard of here at his childhood home - a tiny little 18th century cottage.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 2pm to 4:30pm

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 12pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Blakesley Hall

Blakesley Hall, Blakesley Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, B25 8RN

Celebrating Heritage Open Days; visit Blakesley Hall, a fine Tudor house and beautiful gardens built in 1590 by Richard Smalbroke, a member of one of Birmingham’s leading merchant families.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from Grounds: 11am to 4pm. Timed tickets for the Hall every 30 minutes from 12pm to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Bournville Model Boat Club (part of Bournville Heritage Open Day 2023)

Valley Parkway, Bournville Lane, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 1QS

Visitors will see a wide assortment of yachts and model boats in action on the water. A number of radio-controlled yachts and boats will be available for visitors to sail.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Bournville Quaker Meeting House

Bournville Friends Meeting House, 65 Linden Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 1JT

Visit an unusually elaborate Quaker Meeting House and the only one housing an organ. George and Richard Cadbury put their faith into action as they built their new chocolate factory and the pioneering village beyond the boundaries of the city centre.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Bournville Sports Crown Green Bowls Club

Bournville Crown Green Bowls Club, Linden Road, Bournville, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 2LP

Visit the oldest sporting club in Bournville and come have a go at Crown Green Bowls.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Bournville Village Primary School

Bournville Junior School, Linden Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 1JY

See the central hall decorated with frescoes depicting biblical scenes. Please note the school will close at 3pm.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Brandwood End Cemetery

Brandwood End Cemetery, Woodthorpe Rd, Kings Heath, Birmingham, West Midlands, B14 6EH

Take part in a number of events during the week 11-16 September ranging from recording memorial inscriptions learning about

Lichen, and taking part in walks. Learn about this magnificent Victorian Cemetery from the Friends, and their work.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 at 7.30pm on line

Tuesday, September 12 from 11am to 12.30pm Walk in the Cemetery meet at the Lodge

Wednesday, September 13 from 10.30am to 12pm Meet at the Lodge Recording memorials

Friday, September 15 from 10.30am and 1.30pm Lichen Walk meet at the Lodge

Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 2pm meet The Friends at the lodge

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Brutalism Unwrapped – Celebrating Smallbrook Ringway Centre

Snobs Nightclub, 51-63 Smallbrook Queensway, Birmingham, West Midlands, B5 4HX

Walk with us the length of Smallbrook Queensway to celebrate the Ringway Centre in its setting.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 6pm to 8pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Cannon Hill Park 150yrs Heritage Open Days 1873-2023

Birmingham City Council Office, 2 Russell Road, Moseley, Birmingham, West Midlands, B13 8RD

Visits to RHS Cofton Nursery Chelsea features, Heritage Schools workshop, Green Flag Award partnership, Birmingham NHS Women & Children history, World Tree Stories / National Trust new planting, Natural RiverRea projects for people and Wildlife

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 9am to 5pm

Saturday, September 9 from 9am to 5pm

Sunday, September 10 from 9am to 5pm

Monday, September 11 from 9am to 5pm

Tuesday, September 12 from 9am to 5pm

Wednesday, September 13 from 9am to 5pm

Thursday, September 14 from 9am to 5pm

Friday, September 15 from 9am to 5pm

Saturday, September 16 from 9am to 5pm

Sunday, September 17 from 9am to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Cathedral of St Chad

Cathedral House, St Chads RC Metropolitan Cathedral, St. Chads Queensway, Birmingham, West Midlands, B4 6EU

A Victorian Gothic masterpiece by AWN Pugin, St Chad's was the first Catholic Cathedral to be built in England after the Reformation. An opportunity to see parts of the Cathedral not normally open to visitors.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 10am to 12pm

Saturday, September 9 from 1pm to 3pm

Saturday, September 16 from 1pm to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Church of Saint Alban, Birmingham 12

120 Stanhope Street, Highgate, Birmingham, West Midlands, B12 0XB

Large, active church in one of the deprived areas of Birmingham, built by John Loughborough Pearson and consecrated 1881.

A typical Victorian Gothic building.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 11.30am to 5.30pm

Saturday, September 9 from 11.30am to 5.30pm

Sunday, September 10 from 11.30am to 5.30pm

Tuesday, September 12 from 11.30am to 5.30pm

Wednesday, September 13 from 11.30am to 5.30pm

Thursday, September 14 from 11.30am to 5.30pm

Friday, September 15 from 11.30am to 5.30pm

Saturday, September 16 from 11.30am to 5.30pm

Sunday, September 17 from 11.30am to 5.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Church of the Ascension, Hall Green

93B School Road, Hall Green, Birmingham, West Midlands, B28 8JQ

Come and visit this grade II* listed Church, the only one in Birmingham completed during Queen Anne's reign, and find out more about its history.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Coffin Works

Birmingham Conservation Trust Ltd, The Coffin Works, 13-15 Fleet Street, Birmingham, West Midlands, B3 1JP

Come and enjoy a free tour round the Victorian factory, with its working machinery and unusual products left on the shelves and workbenches when the workforce set down their tools and left for the very last time.

Event Times

Sunday, September 17 at 11am, 11.30am, 12pm, 12.30pm, 1pm, 1.30pm, 2pm, 2.30pm and 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Preferred

Concert Hall, Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Bournville Lane, Bournville, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 2LU

The Concert Hall is a unique space within the Mondelez International main office block at Bournville. Opened by Cadbury in 1927, it was used by many of the Bournville Works clubs and societies for performances.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Discover Stirchley Library

Birmingham City Council, Stirchley Library, 8 Bournville Lane, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 2JT

Stirchley Library has been at the heart of the community for over 100 years. Explore this Grade 2 listed building and view and view an exhibition about the history of the building and its use as a Library. There will be colouring activities.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from, 11am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4pm.

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Do you Want to Build a Glasshouse?

Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Westbourne Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, West Midlands, B15 3TR

Assemble a team and get ready to compete. Join Birmingham Botanical Gardens for their first ever model Glasshouse building competition

Event Times

Sunday, September 10 from 10am to 1pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Explore Bournville’s green spaces with the Birmingham Ramblers

Bournville Lane, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 1LG

Join a 4.5 mile led walk exploring the parks and green spaces in and around Bournville.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 2.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Explore Sarehole Mill

Sarehole Mill Museum, Cole Bank Road, Moseley, Birmingham, West Midlands, B13 0BD

Visit Sarehole Mill, a traditional 18th Century water mill and inspiration to Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien as part of Heritage Open Days.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 3.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Preferred

Handsworth Old Town Hall

20 Slack Lane, Handsworth, Birmingham, West Midlands, B20 2JL

The 15th century building is a rare example of cruck construction still in an urban location and is run as a small community museum with many maps, photographs, books etc relating to Handsworth in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Heritage Day and Open Studios at the former TASCOS Co-op Bakery

South Birmingham Works, 29B Mary Vale Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 2DA

A chance to see inside the old TASCOS Bakery, learn about the Co-op history of the area and find out about how the building is being used as a creative studio space today.

Event Times

Sunday, September 17 from 11.30am to 3.30

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Highbury Mansion and Grounds (Highbury Hall)

4 Yew Tree Road, Moseley, Birmingham, West Midlands, B13 8QG

Highbury is a Grade II* listed Mansion in the suburbs of Birmingham. Its Venetian Gothic style, nature inspired motifs and exquisite craftsmanship make Highbury a real treat. Highbury is about to embark on a £10million restoration.

Event Times

Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

History Unboxed at the Museum Collection Centre Open Day

31 Dollman Street, Birmingham, West Midlands, B7 4RP

Free-flow entry to Birmingham Museums' storage facility. This is a rare chance to see behind the scenes where staff care for over 800,000 objects and learn about museum collections, curation and conservation with family friendly activities and more.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Holy Trinity Church, Birchfield

Holy Trinity Church , Trinity Road, (Corner of Trinity Road and Birchfield Road), Birmingham, West Midlands, B6 6AH

Welcome back to Holy Trinity Birchfield for Heritage Open Days 2023! This year's activities include a church history talk, displays and organ music.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

J W Evans Silver Factory

J W Evans Silver Factory , 54-57 Albion Street, Birmingham, West Midlands, B1 3EA

Come and get a unique glimpse into the lost industrial world of J. W. Evans Silver Factory, one of the most complete surviving historic factories in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter!

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from Pre-bookable slots available between 12pm to 2pm

Friday, September 15 from Pre-bookable slots available between 11am to 2pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Kings Heath Freemasons Hall

221 Alcester Road South, Kings Heath, Birmingham, West Midlands, B14 6DT

The Freemasons of Kings Heath offer you a warm welcome as they open their doors to the public at Kings Heath Freemasons Hall as part of National Heritage Open Days 2023. Visit this beautiful building and the home of local Freemasonry.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Manor Farm Park Heritage Trail

389 Bristol Road South, Northfield, Birmingham, West Midlands, B31 2AB

A trail takes visitors to ten sites in the beautiful Manor Farm Park, highlighting the changes from farmland in the 16th Century, to

the development of a country estate and ownership by the Cadbury Family, to the creation of a public park in 1955.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Moor Pool Heritage Festival - Moor Pool Hall and community venues around the Moor Pool Estate

Moor Pool Hall, 37 The Circle, Birmingham, West Midlands, B17 9DY

Experience the wonderful community spirit and Arts and Crafts splendour of Moor Pool Estate, the hidden Garden Suburb a stone's throw from Birmingham City Centre. The Heritage Festival delivers a village fete vibe near the heart of the City.

Event Times

Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Moseley Hall Dovecote and 18c style Garden

179b Alcester Road, Moseley, Birmingham, West Midlands

The 18th century dovecote and garden offer an insight into Moseley's rural past. One of the estates of John Taylor,

manufacturer and banker, our exhibitions reveal how Moseley developed from rural hamlet to suburb of Birmingham.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 1pm

Sunday, September 17 from 2pm to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Moseley Hall icehouse in Moseley Park & Pool

93A/95 Alcester Road, Moseley, Birmingham, West Midlands, B13 8DD

A chance to see one of the best-preserved icehouses in the West Midlands, originally built for the benefit of the wealthy owners of Moseley Hall. Sited in Moseley Park, an oasis of calm usually only open to keyholders.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 1pm

Sunday, September 17 from 2pm to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Northfield Baptist Church: Open Days

Northfield Baptist Church, 789, Bristol Road South, Northfield, Birmingham, West Midlands, B31 2NQ

Come and explore Northfield Baptist Church. See the sanctuary and the baptistry-used for believers' baptisms by immersion.

Displays on past and present activities at the church. Cafe Open. Craft activities available.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 1pm

Sunday, September 10 from 10am to 1pm

Monday, September 11 from 10am to 1pm

Tuesday, September 12 from 10am to 1pm

Wednesday, September 13 from 10am to 1pm

Thursday, September 14 from 10am to 1pm and from 4pm to 7pm

Friday, September 15 from 10am to 1pm

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 1pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Open Day at St Mary’s Handsworth

St Mary's Parish Church, Hamstead Road , Handsworth, Birmingham , West Midlands, B20 2RW

Also known as the Cathedral of the Industrial Revolution, a beautiful grade II listed church adjacent to Handsworth Park.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm.

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Parish Church of St Agatha, Sparkbrook

St Agatha's Parish Church, Stratford Road, Sparkbrook, Birmingham, West Midlands, B11 1QT

Spectacular Neo-Gothic Grade I listed Bidlake church, opened in 1901. Informative guides and display of church history, Music recitals and Organ loft tours. Light lunch is also available from 12.30pm-2pm each day as well as tea and coffee.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm

Sunday, September 10 from 12pm to 3pm

Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 4pm

Sunday, September 17 from 12pm to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Quaker Meeting House in Bull Street, Birmingham

40 Bull Street, Birmingham, West Midlands, B4 6AF

The Quaker Memorial Exhibition will be on display which explores the work of Friends Ambulance Unit and Friends Relief Services during World Wars I and II. Also, we will be commemorating the meeting house at Bull St which is 90 years old this year.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 4.30pm.

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

RBSA Gallery - An introduction to Birmingham’s forgotten female surrealist, Emmy Bridgwater

Royal Birmingham Society of Artists Gallery, 4 Brook Street, Birmingham, West Midlands, B3 1SA

Join art historian and author of MUSE, Ruth Millington, for a talk about the life and work of overlooked Birmingham surrealist,

Emmy Bridgwater.

Event Times

Thursday, September 14 at 6pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Rowheath Pavilion

Rowheath Pavilion, Heath Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 1HH

Explore the outdoor space of Rowheath Pavilion.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm.

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Selly Manor Museum

Maple Road, Bournville, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 2AE

Explore two of the oldest buildings in Birmingham - the Tudor Selly Manor and the medieval hall of Minworth Greaves, saved from demolition by chocolate manufacturer George Cadbury, and rebuilt in the heart of historic Bournville.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm.

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Serbian Orthodox Church of the Holy Prince Lazar

92 Griffins Brook Lane, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 1QG

The first purpose-built Serbian Orthodox church in the UK (known locally as Lazarica) is opening its doors giving you an opportunity to meet a thriving and friendly Anglo-Serbian community.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm.

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Spring Hill College at Moseley School and Sixth Form

Moseley School, Wake Green Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, B13 9UU

Self guided tours of mid Victorian buildings and the Tower explaining its history over the last 160 years. Refreshments are

available. Chance to climb Tower for views over Birmingham.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St Francis C of E Church

St Francis Church, Linden Road, Bournville, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 1JY

St Francis Church stands at the heart of the Bournville Village, designed in the early Christian basilica style and consecrated.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm. 2.30pm: The Black Adder Morris Dancers performance.

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St Germain’s Church

St. Germains Church, City Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, B17 8LE

A grade II listed basilica-style church with many Arts and Crafts elements.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 11.30amam to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St Giles Church Sheldon Open Day

St. Giles Church, 149 Church Road, Sheldon, Birmingham, West Midlands, B26 3TT

A Grade II* listed 14th Century church in the Birmingham suburb of Sheldon.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St Mary’s Convent of Mercy

St. Marys Convent, 98 Hunters Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, B19 1EB

A Pugin-built, 1841 convent of the Order of the Sisters of Mercy. A small number of pre-booked guided tours will be available.

Event Times

Friday, September 15 from 10.30amam for morning tour. 2pm for afternoon tour.

Saturday, September 16 from 10.30amam for morning tour. No afternoon tour.

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

St Nicolas Church

Parish of Kings Norton, 81 The Green, Kings Norton, Birmingham, West Midlands, B38 8RU

Visit this beautiful medieval church in historic Kings Norton

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 12pm

Wednesday, September 13 from 10am to 12pm

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 12pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Superhome tours

39 Hawthorne Road, Kings Norton, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 1EQ

Tours of the energy saving "Superhome"

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 at 10am, 2pm and 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

The 300 year History of Webster & Horsfall, Manufacturers of Steel Wire and Wire Rope

Webster and Horsfall, Fordrough Hay Mills, Yardley, Birmingham, West Midlands, B25 8DL

Visit two Museum Rooms displaying the 300 year history of Webster & Horsfall, and its associated companies.

View documents and historical artefacts. Access to St Cyprian's Church and School Room built by James Horsfall 150 years ago.

Event Times

Wednesday, September 13 from 10.30amam to 12.30pmpm and 2pm to 4pm

Thursday, September 14 from 10.30amam to 12.30pmpm and 2pm to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

The Birmingham Oratory

The Oratory, 141 Hagley Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, B16 8UE

A tour of the Oratory Church a Grade II* listed building with an interior which evokes the Italian Baroque, and the Museum of St John Henry Newman.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9. Open from 2pm to 6.30pm, Tour 2.40pm

Sunday, September 10. Open from 2pm to 6.30pm, Tour 2.40pm

Tuesday, September 12 from Open 9pm to 6.30pm, Tour 10.30amam and 2.30pm

Thursday, September 14 from Open 9pm to 6.30pm, Tour 10.30amam and 2.30pm

Saturday, September 16. Open from 2pm to 6.30pm, Tour 4pm

Sunday, September 17. Open from 2pm to 6.30pm, Tour 2.40pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

The Quadrangle - The Bournville Almshouse Trust (part of Bournville Heritage Open Day 2023)

The Quadrangle, 214 Mary Vale Road, Bournville, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 2DH

Built in 1898 for Richard Cadbury, this is a rare opportunity to visit the Almshouses as part of a pre-booked tour.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from Open from 10am to 4pm. Tours at 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Tudor Merchant’s House and Old Grammar School, Kings Norton

Tudor Merchant’s House, 81 The Green, Kings Norton, Birmingham, West Midlands, B38 8RU

A unique opportunity to join a guided tour of the Tudor Merchant’s House and Old Grammar School in Kings Norton.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 10.15am to 11.45am

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Visit Medieval Church

St Laurence Church, 173 Church Road, Northfield, Birmingham , West Midlands, B31 2LX

St Laurence Church is a Grade 1 listed building and is one of only four remaining mediaeval churches in Birmingham. The

Norman Door was part of the original C12th church and is the oldest piece of architecture in the city.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 3pm

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 3pm

Sunday, September 17 from 10am to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Visit St Paul’s in the Jewellery Quarter

St. Pauls Church, St. Pauls Square, Birmingham, West Midlands, B3 1QZ

Visit this iconic church in the Jewellery Quarter, just enjoy its enchanting atmosphere or join a guided tour.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 11am to 2pm. Tours at 11am, 12pm and 1pm from 11am to 2pm

Monday, September 11 from 11am to 2pm. Tours at 11am, 12pm and 1pm

Tuesday, September 12 from 11am to 2pm. Tours at 11am, 12pm and 1pm

Wednesday, September 13 from 11am to 2pm. Tours at 11am, 12pm and 1pm

Thursday, September 14 from 11am to 2pm. Tours at 11am, 12pm and 1pm

Friday, September 15 from 11am to 2pm. Tours at 11am, 12pm and 1pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Walking tour of John Madin’s domestic architecture in Edgbaston

Estria Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, B15 2LQ

A walking tour along several of John Madin’s housing schemes in Edgbaston.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 8pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

War Memorial Room, Men’s Pavilion, Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Bournville Lane, Bournville, Birmingham, West Midlands, B30 2LU

A collection of World War I and World War II Memorials to Cadbury employees.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Woodbrooke

Woodbrooke, 1046 Bristol Road, Selly Oak, Birmingham, West Midlands, B29 6LJ

A unique opportunity is here on this year's Heritage Day where Woodbrooke is opening its doors for the public to see inside the former home of George Cadbury.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

York Supplies - 76 Years Not Out!

Kitchen Garden Cafe, 17 York Road, Kings Heath, Birmingham, West Midlands, B14 7SA

Hear and share the fascinating stories of Kings Heath's oldest business from its founding in 1947 to the present day when it is about to be taken into community ownership.

Event Times

Sunday, September 10 from 3pm tp 4.30pm (Doors open at 2.30pm)

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Brierley Hill

Albion Street Church - family activities plus free BBQ

Assemblies of God, Albion Street, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, DY5 3EE

Historic exhibition, family activities plus free BBQ

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 9am to 2pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Brierley Hill Library - activities for all the family

St. Michaels Church, Bell Street South, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, DY5 3EX

A variety of activities for all the family in Brierley Hill library

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 9am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Brierley Hill Market - 100 year celebration show

Market Hall, High Street, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, DY5 3AP

Singing and tap dancing celebrating Brierley Hill's market history.

Event Times

Tuesday, September 12 from 12pm to 1pm - Brierley Hill Songbook pop up performance with Dan Whitehouse

Saturday, September 16 from 8am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Crafts at Harry’s

Harry's, 65a High Street, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, DY5 3AE

Fantastic craft activities and street food at Harry's on the High Street

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Former Library and Technical Institute

Corner of Moor Street and Bell Street, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, DY5 3EP

Perhaps the last chance to visit Brierley Hill’s former Library and Technical Institute before it is renovated and put to new uses.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 2pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St John’s Church opening

St John's Church , Leys Road, Brockmoor , Brierley Hill , West Midlands, DY53UR

Visit grade II listed building and war graves.

Event Times

Monday, September 11 from 1pm to 4pm

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 2pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church

26 High Street, Brierley Hill, West Midlands

Historic tours, mouse hunt plus music!

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St Michael’s Church, Brierley Hill

St. Michaels Church, Bell Street South, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, DY5 3EX

Enjoy family activities whilst enjoying this beautiful building - the oldest building in Brierley Hill.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 3pm. Teddy Bear parachute from 10am to 12pm. The ringing room from 10am to 12pm. 'Have a go at handbells' at 10.30amam, 11.30amam and 12.30pmpm.

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

The Bells of Brierley Hill

St. Michaels Church, Bell Street South, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, DY5 3EX

Special opportunities to join the Brierley Hill bell ringers to watch Sunday ringing, or see what goes on at their Friday night practices.

Event Times

Sunday, September 10 from 9.50am to 10.30amam

Friday, September 15 from 6.30pm to 9pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

The Brierley Hill Songbook

St. Michaels Church, Bell Street South, Brierley Hill, West Midlands, DY5 3EX

Singer song-writer Dan Whitehouse, working with local residents have created a series of songs based on Brierley Hill past, present and future. This will be a different and unique performance.

Event Times

Wednesday, September 13 from 7pm to 8.45pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Preferred

Cradley Heath

Cellar Tours of Haden Old Hall

Haden Hill House Museum and Old Hall, Entrance off Barrs Road, Cradley Heath, West Midlands, B64 7JU (please note - postcode takes you to Halesowen Rd entrance which is not open)

Take a tour of the cellars at Haden Old Hall.

Event Times

Thursday, September 14 at 11am and 2pm

Friday, September 15 at 11am and 2pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Haden Old Hall - Open day 2pm-4pm and history talk at 2:30pm

Haden Hill House Museum and Old Hall, Entrance off Barrs Road, Cradley Heath, West Midlands, B64 7JU (please note - postcode takes you to Halesowen Rd entrance which is not open)

Enjoy a history talk about the history of Haden Old Hall.

Also a chance to look around this 17th century building - open 2pm-4pm

Event Times

Sunday, September 17 at 2.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Dudley

Church of St Edmund, King & Martyr, Castle Street, Dudley.

5A Castle Street, Dudley, West Midlands, DY1 1LA

Rebuilt in 1724 after part destruction in the English Civil War, the current church is a Grade 2* listed building, and is believed to stand on a site dating back to the late 10th century.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 open from 11am to 2.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Coroner’s Court

Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council, Dudley Town Hall, St. James's Road, Dudley, West Midlands, DY1 1HP

The Coroner's Court which is listed Grade II* forms part of a complex of civic buildings designed by the architects Harvey and Wicks between 1924 and 1928.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 to 10am to 2pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Council House

Dudley, West Midlands, DY1 1HF

Visitors will be able to take a virtual tour of many of the impressive spaces within the Council House, designed by Harvey & Wicks 1934-5.

Event Times

Available anytime

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Dudley Central Mosque and former St Edmund’s School - Virtual Tour

Dudley, West Midlands, DY2 7AJ

Take a virtual tour of the Grade II listed former St Edmund's School, now Dudley Central Mosque.

Event Times

Available anytime

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Dudley Zoo & Castle

Zoological Drive, Discovery Way, Dudley, West Midlands, DY1 4AL

Join the zoo for a late afternoon on either Thursday 14 or Friday, September 15, in the grounds of Dudley Castle where it is taking part in the annual Heritage Open Days.

Event Times

Thursday, September 14 from 5pm to 7.30pm

Friday, September 15 from 5pm to 7.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Former Dudley Museum and Art Gallery - Virtual Tour

Dudley, West Midlands, DY1 1HZ

Learn more about the former Dudley School of Art and Free Library, which opened in 1884.

Event Times

Available anytime

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Former Dudley Police Station - Virtual Tour

Dudley, West Midlands

Dudley's 'new' Police Buildings and Fire Station, designed by Dudley architects Webb & Gray, was opened in 1941 and is now locally listed.

Event Times

Available anytime

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Old Police Buildings - Virtual Tour

Dudley, West Midlands

Dudley’s first police station was built in the late 1840s and is Grade II listed.

Event Times

Available anytime

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Our Blessed Lady and St Thomas of Canterbury - Virtual Tour

Dudley, West Midlands

Visitors will be able to take a virtual tour of this Grade II listed Gothic Revival church which was designed by A W Pugin.

Event Times

Available anytime

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Priory House - Virtual Tour

Dudley, West Midlands, DY1 1HH

See inside this elegant, Grade II listed building, dating from the early 6pms.

Event Times

Available anytime

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St Augustines church

Hallchurch Road, Dudley, West Midlands, DY2 0TG

Access to Baptism marriage and burial records from 1884 -present day

Displays of old photo’s

Traditions crafts on display

Children’s activities

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St James’ Church, Eve Hill, Dudley, Open Day

The Parade, Dudley, West Midlands, DY1 3JA

Visit this landmark church, built in 1840, and learn about its many interesting features as well as enjoy light refreshments.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 - Church open from 10am to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

The Crown Public House

201 Wolverhampton Street, Dudley, West Midlands, DY1 1ED

The Crown Inn is a landmark building in Dudley, built in a striking Victorian Gothic style.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 2pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Top Church

Top Church (St Thomas and St Luke), High Street, Dudley, West Midlands, DY1 1QD

Come and learn about the exciting conservation work that has been completed on the historic building this year, as part of the National Lottery Heritage Fund programme.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 2pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Town Hall - Virtual Tour

Dudley, West Midlands

Visitors will have virtual access to the Town Hall which is listed Grade II* and forms part of a complex of civic buildings designed by the architects Harvey and Wicks between 1924 and 1928.

Event Times

Available anytime

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Stourbridge

General Office Gallery: A Celebration of Glass

General Office Gallery, 12 Hagley Road, Stourbridge, West Midlands, DY8 1PS

Visitors can enjoy an exhibition of recent works by local glass makers. Works on show will reveal a variety of traditional methods alongside contemporary studio glass. Georgia Redpath will deliver a talk about her work.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 11am to 4pm

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm. Talk 2pm to 4pm

Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 4pm

Monday, September 11 from 11am to 4pm

Tuesday, September 12 from 11am to 4pm

Wednesday, September 13 from 11am to 4pm

Thursday, September 14 from 11am to 4pm

Friday, September 15 from 11am to 4pm

Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 4pm

Sunday, September 17 from 11am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Our Lady and All Saints Roman Catholic Church

13 New Road, Stourbridge, West Midlands, DY8 1PQ

Our Lady and All Saints is a Grade II listed Victorian building, architect E.W. Pugin, with a 3-stage tower.

Impressive stained glass, including a magnificent Rose Window, was installed by John Hardman and Company.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 10am to 4pm

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 3pm - Tours 12pm and 2pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St Peter’s Pedmore - Community & Congregation Creativity Event

St Peter's Church, Pedmore Lane, Pedmore, Stourbridge, West Midlands, DY9 0SW

Traditional and Creativity Crafts in the Parish of St Peter's Pedmore

Event Times

Sunday, September 17 from 12.30pmpm to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Stourbridge Quaker Meeting House

Scotts Road, Stourbridge, West Midlands, DY8 1UR

We will tell our visitors about the history of one of the very few remaining purpose built, 17th century Quaker Meeting Houses in this country, and all the restorations and transformations it has undergone.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 3.30pm

Sunday, September 10 from 11.30am to 3.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Stourbridge Glass Museum: A Celebration of Glass

Stourbridge Glass Museum, Stuart Works, High Street, Wordsley, West Midlands, DY8 4FB

Join on September 9 for a Celebration of Glass at Stourbridge Glass Museum's Heritage Open Day.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10.30amam to 4.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Sutton Coldfield

A walk around historic Sutton Coldfield

West Midlands Trains, Sutton Coldfield Station, Railway Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B73 6AY

A walk around Sutton Coldfield, pausing at buildings and sites of historic interest.

Event Times

Monday, September 11 from 10.30amam to 1.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Holy Trinity Parish Church Sutton Coldfield

The Trinity Centre, 7 Church Hill, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B72 1TF

A chance to view this stunning Grade-I listed parish church and its partner building the Trinity Centre, to climb the church tower and to celebrate astounding creativity associated with the church and Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 3pm (last admissions 2.30pm)

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

New Hall Water Mill

New Hall Mill, Wylde Green Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B76 1QU

New Hall Water Mill, a Grade II listed building, is one of only two water mills still surviving in the Birmingham area.

Extensive grounds, gardens with tea room, stalls and events.

Event Times

Sunday, September 17 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St Peter’s Church

St. Peters Church, Maney Hill Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B72 1JJ

St Peter’s was consecrated in June 1905 by the Bishop of Birmingham, the Rt Revd Charles Gore, only 2 weeks after the Diocese of Birmingham had been formed.

Drop in and see the church at your leisure

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 9.30am to 1.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Walsall

Aldridge Transport Museum

Aston Manor Road Transport Museum, Shenstone Drive, Walsall, West Midlands, WS9 8TP

Primarily a commercial road transport museum with emphasis on buses but many other vehicular exhibits and artefacts to see as well.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 10.30amam to 4pm

Sunday, September 17 from 10.30amam to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Central Hall Methodist Church

Central Hall Methodist Church, Ablewell Street, Walsall, West Midlands, WS1 2EQ

The Central Hall is a large and impressive building with a great deal of history.

The hall will be open for morning worship to which all are invited from 10.30amam. From 12pm until 4.30pm, visitors will be welcome to browse the premises.

Event Times

Sunday, September 10 from 10.30ampm for Service, and from 12pm to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St Matthew’s Walsall

St. Matthews Church Office, St. Matthews Close, Walsall, West Midlands, WS1 3DG

Tours of the 850 year old church interior and exterior, with displays and guides to answer questions.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 3.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

The New Art Gallery Walsall: Collections Store Tour

The New Art Gallery Walsall, Gallery Square, Walsall, West Midlands, WS2 8LG

Interested in what goes on behind the scenes in a museum and art gallery? Want to find out more about museum Collections?

Join The New Art Gallery Walsall for a special Collections Store tour.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11.30amam to 12.30pmpm and 2.30pm to 3.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Walsall Leather Museum - Hidden Treasures

Walsall Leather Museum, Littleton Street West, Walsall, West Midlands, WS2 8EW

A rare opportunity to access the museum's huge collection of historic photographs that document the town's famous trade and to take a peek at our amazing collection of trade catalogues in the well-stocked library.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Willenhall Community Library: The Council Chamber Room

Willenhall Community Library, Walsall Street, Willenhall , Walsall , West Midlands, WV13 2EX

A once a year opportunity to view the Council Chamber Room which is based on the first floor of Willenhall Community Library.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Wednesbury

‘Breathing new life into the wonderful world around us’ poetry workshop at Wednesbury Museum

Wednesbury Museum and Art Gallery, Holyhead Road, Wednesbury, West Midlands, WS10 7DF

Breathing new life into the wonderful world around us’ poetry workshop with writer Sophina Jagot

“Join poet Brwn Girl in the Ring for a poetry workshop where we will explore and discover a magical alter-ego for a seemingly mundane world around us'

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 at 11.30amam

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

‘Island Fusion’ Spoken word/poetry performance at Wednesbury Museum

Wednesbury Museum & Art Gallery, Holyhead Road, Wednesbury, West Midlands, WS10 7DF

‘Island Fusion’ - Spoken word/poetry performance with writers Gracey Bennet and Kenton Samuels.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 at 12pm - Museum open 11am to 2pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

A local history and poetry walk around Wednesbury - Wednesbury Museum and Art Gallery

Wednesbury Museum & Art Gallery, Holyhead Road, Wednesbury, West Midlands, WS10 7DF

Poetry Walk with writers and local historian Ian Bott and Heather Wastie

A leisurely stroll around Wednesbury with local historian Ian Bott and poet Heather Wastie.

Once the muscles and memories are flowing, enjoy a cuppa back at the Art Gallery

Event Times

Monday, September 11 at 2pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Bromwich Hall and Medieval West Bromwich - Talk by former borough archaeologist Mike Hodder

Bromwich Hall Museum, Manor House, Hall Green Road, West Bromwich, West Midlands, B71 2EA

Join us at 10.30amam for a talk by former borough archaeologist Mike Hodder in our beautiful 13th Century Great Hall about Bromwich Hall and medieval West Bromwich.

Bromwich Hall was once the home of the Lords of the Manor of West Bromwich

Event Times

Friday, September 8 at 10.30amam

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Guided Tour - Bromwich Hall - the home of the Lords of the Manor of West Bromwich

Bromwich Hall Museum, Manor House, Hall Green Road, West Bromwich, West Midlands, B71 2EA

Book onto this free guided tour and discover and explore this fabulous medieval building.

Event Times

Tuesday, September 12 at 10.30amam

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Medieval Mayhem - Medieval encampment at Bromwich Hall

Bromwich Hall Museum, Manor House, Hall Green Road, West Bromwich, West Midlands, B71 2EA

Travel back to the Wars of the Roses at the end of the medieval period and see Bromwich Hall, once the medieval home of the Lords of the Manor of West Bromwich come alive.

Enjoy the medieval encampment with Buckingham's Retinue re-enactment group

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 4pm

Sunday, September 17 from 11am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Oak House Museum - Meet the Family - a brief introduction to the Turtons of the Oak

Oak House Visitor Centre, 190 Oak Road, West Bromwich, West Midlands, B70 8HJ

Oak House is a fantastic 17th Century farmhouse and the family associated with the site are the Turtons.

Enjoy an introductory talk introducing the family and explore the site at your leisure

Event Times

Tuesday, September 12 from Talk at 1pm. Site open to look around 11am to 4pm (last admission to house 3:30pm)

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Walter Parsons – The West Bromwich Giant - at Oak House Museum

Oak House Visitor Centre, 190 Oak Road, West Bromwich, West Midlands, B70 8HJ

Join the team at Oak House and discover the story of Walter Parsons - The West Bromwich Giant.

Enjoy a talk/performance suitable for families from writer Adrian Johnson.

Event Times

Sunday, September 10 at 11.30amam

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Wolverhampton

17th Century Life at Moseley Old Hall

Moseley Old Hall, Moseley Old Hall Lane, Featherstone, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV10 7HY

Come along to Moseley Old Hall on Saturday 9th September and experience what life would have been like in the home of the Whitgreave family in the 17th century.

Innovations, quirky games and homely crafts - the 17th century had it all.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10pm to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Transport Heritage Walk

Cup Cake Lane Cafe, Ranger Centre, Station Buildings, Henwood Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV6 8NY

A guided walk through 250 years of Wolverhampton's transport history, just over a mile in length, covering road, rail, canal and aviation history, beginning and ending at the Tettenhall Transport Heritage Centre, led by local historian Alec Brew.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 1pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Preferred

Wightwick Manor and Gardens

National Trust, Wightwick Manor, Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV6 8BN

Welcome one, welcome all to our free open days!

The Mander family liked to open up Wightwick Manor and Gardens to everyone to enjoy and on September 16 and 17, the public is invited to join in with history, music, games and fun for all the family.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 5pm (Manor and Gallery open 11am to 4pm)

Sunday, September 17 from 10am to 5pm (Manor and Gallery open 11am to 4pm)

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable