Stephen Spurling was repeatedly asked by a customer to return the money after failing to deliver materials and failing to turn up to work at the man's Dudley property in 2020.

The 49-year-old was previously locked up for 18 months in 2017 for preying on elderly women in Cradley Heath and Halesowen when he carried out shoddy repairs to their homes which were not required in the first place.

He was back before a judge on Thursday for his latest crime, having pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. The prosecution was brought by Dudley Council under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulation Act 2008.

The latest case related to his activities during the coronavirus pandemic when he was trading under a company name of Red Roofing Ltd and a customer was asked to transfer £1,500 into a bank account belonging to business associate Claire Brooks.