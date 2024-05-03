'He called me a s**g on the show!' Hilarious aunties of local Brummy Joe Lycett reveal their take on new-found fame

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Auntie Margaret, 72, and sister Pauline Fish, 65, were thrown into the spotlight when a producer from Channel 4's Late Night Lycett phoned them to see if they wanted to appear on the show.

Soon after appearing on their famous comedian nephew's telly show, Joe challenged them to a bet that would see them gain 100,000 Instagram followers in two weeks, which, if they did, would mean Joe would have to dress up as Queen Elizabeth I for this years BAFTA awards.

The funny pair of sisters took the bet on and have knocked the ball out of the park by gaining well over the target - over 130,000 - in a week.

And now, the public can look forward to watching Joe dressed like royalty when he takes to the red carpet at the coveted awards show.

Auntie Pauline, Joe Lycett and Auntie Margaret, Credit: Late Night Aunties Instagram

Margaret said: "We had two weeks to hit the target and we had 70,000 yesterday, we thought we would hit it this week.

"We want to see him dressed up and the thing with Joe is that when he says he'll do something, he does it.

"So we can't wait to see him dressed up, except he might take the shine off of us with his fancy outfit."

Born and bread in Birmingham, Auntie Marg and Pauline admitted to coming from humble beginnings, and recall moments where they realised just how successful (and hilarious) their nephew is, revealing tales from his youth.

Pauline, said: "We got a call from the show's producer asking us to come on the show and he came round and did a short video of us to take back to the team.

"We wondered if he was even legitimate after he left because we just said yes to everything, but luckily he was and we had a lovely time."

Auntie Margaret, added "When it first started we didn't really know what was going on, we went to a group meeting with people in Birmingham, I said to Pauline 'this could be a bit serious'.

"On the Friday we went to a workshop in London and that's where we linked up with Joe.

He said 'Are you alright ladies?' which we were of course."

Both aunties have now smashed their 100k target, meaning Joe will be dressed up like royalty at this years BAFTA ceremony

Both sisters said their time on the show has been like 'going to a party every Friday night'.

Margaret, said: "At my age going to a party at 10pm on a Friday night is unusual."

Pauline, added: "I'm not getting home until 3am!

"And we must say, the whole team has treated us like queens, they have been absolutely lovely.

"They've got so much time for us and they're so helpful."

Hilariously, the team were said to be checking in on them after Joe labelled his beloved Auntie Margaret a 'sl*g' on one of the episodes.

Margaret, said: "Joe checked with me before hand, but I had family members calling me asking if I knew that was going to happen."

Pauline added: "We naturally have a lot of banter in the family, we always have a laugh together and being on set with Joe makes us feel like we're all at home poking fun at each other.

The pair have indulged in their new network, meeting the likes of Danny Dyer, Joan Collins and Kate Garraway.

Margaret, said: "They're all so lovely, I've got photographs I'll be looking at for years.

"We sit at home watching the telly saying 'met them, met them as well', it's surreal."

Having both watched Joe grow up and pursue his dreams, they both remembered a moment when they knew Joe would hit he big time.

Margaret said: "He did a small show in Birmingham and it just so happened to be the same night Jasper Carrot was playing, he only lived round the corner.

"So he had to follow Jasper Carrot, and he did really well, we could see his passion then and we've just watched on ever since."

Speaking on their feelings towards their beloved nephew, they asked each other if they should start taking him more seriously given his talent and success.

"No." They both agreed.

Late Night Lycett is on Channel 4 on Fridays at 10pm.