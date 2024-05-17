Express & Star
Residents evacuated after 'unexploded' Second World War weapon found in garden

Residents were evacuated after an unexploded weapon from the Second World War was discovered in a Stourport garden.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Last updated

The artillery was found in Yarranton Close at around 2.50pm on Thursday.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended the property to dispose of the device.

Flats located nearby were also evacuated "as a precaution".

A 50-metre police cordon was put in place on the road while officers worked at the scene.

