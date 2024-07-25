Two teenage girls injured after car ends up on its roof in Stourport

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of a single car RTC on Kingsway at 10.53pm, yesterday.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic and a BASICS doctor attended the scene.

On arrival, they discovered a car that had overturned and come to rest on its roof.

Image: Stock

There were two teenage female patients, one of them was treated for 'potentially serious injuries' while the other for injuries not believed to be serious before they were both taken to Worcester Royal Hospital.

Soon after, the scene was attended by West Mercia Police who closed the road between Minster Road and Burlish Crossing for more than two hours, then reopened it at around 12.15am.

A Spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called to reports of a single car RTC on Kingsway at 10.53pm. One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic and a BASICS doctors attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered a car that had overturned and come to rest on its roof.

"There were two patients, both female teenagers. One was treated for potentially serious injuries and the other for injuries not believed to be serious before they were both taken to Worcester Royal Hospital."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Police were called at 10.50pm last night to a single vehicle collision on the Kingsway in Stourport.

"Two people were injured. The road was closed between Burlish Crossing and the junction of Minster Road and reopened at around 12.15am."