Artistic students transform care home with mural

Dunley Hall Residential Home approached The Stourport High School and Vlth Form College for help with a community-based garden makeover for their residents.

Fifteen year 10 art GCSE students came up with designs, which were collated by head of art Nikki Brindley, and painted the colourful mural on one of the hottest days of the summer so far.

Mrs Brindley said: “Service to the community is something we promote highly at school and our students were proud to have created such a beautiful mural for the residents to enjoy.”

Tina Stiles, manager at Dunley Hall, added: “The students worked so hard and in searing heat but the result was well worth the effort.

“It was a great community project with support from local businesses who helped and provided paint, Astro turf, a water feature and pallets for planters.”