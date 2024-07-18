Process begins to find new Bishop of Worcester as retirement beckons for current Bishop

Anglican churches in the borough are part of the Diocese of Worcester whose leader Dr John Inge is due to retire in September after more than 16 years of service.

He became the 113th Bishop of Worcester in March 2008 and will officially step down from the role on October 9.

Dr Inge said: “Being Bishop of Worcester has been an enormous privilege. By the time I leave I shall have been here nearly 17 years, the longest I have lived anywhere in my life.

"I have lived through the best of times and the worst of times in my personal life during those years and am more grateful than I can say for all the love and support I have received.

The Bishop has been a leading force in the community in his time at Worcester

"I am not anxious to retire – I am deeply attached to Worcestershire and Dudley and love being Bishop here.

"However, I shall be 70 in February and feel, under God, that now is the right time to leave.”

A survey has been launched by the Diocese of Worcester to find out what skills, experience and qualities the new bishop should have.

A spokeswoman for the Diocese of Worcester said: "The Bishop of Worcester has oversight over the 270 Anglican churches across the County of Worcestershire and the Borough of Dudley, caring pastorally for the clergy and lay leaders.

"The Bishop also regularly visits the 100 church schools across our area and plays a role in civic life alongside the Bishop of Dudley.

"The process of finding a new bishop begins with a team putting together a document outlining what we see as our key priorities as a diocese, where we feel God is calling us and what skills and qualities we would like in our new diocesan bishop.

The Bishop of Dudley, Martin Gorick, will take over as acting Bishop as a new incumbent is found

"The survey aims to give people a chance to feed in their views and ensure this document is an accurate reflection of what people think."

Bishop of Dudley the Rt Rev Martin Gorick will become Acting Diocesan Bishop during the vacancy, which will be for at least a year.

Mr Gorick said: “This is an important and exciting time to be in the Diocese of Worcester as we look for a new bishop to lead our diocese into the future.

"We really want you to join the conversation, to let us know what you value about the Church, what you would like it to be like in the future and what skills, gifts and experiences you think are needed by the bishop who will lead us in that.”

To find out more and to fill in the survey before August 1 go to cofe-worcester.org.uk/join-the-conversation.

Dr Inge will withdraw from ministry in mid-September with a farewell service in Worcester Cathedral at 4pm on September 29 before retiring to Wiltshire with his wife H-J Colston-Inge. All are welcome to attend the celebration service.

As Bishop of Worcester, he has been the Chief Pastor for parishes across Worcestershire and Dudley as well as serving in the House of Lords since 2012 and as Lord High Almoner to HM The Queen and then HM The King from 2013.