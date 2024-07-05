Appeal following collision that left motorcyclist seriously injured in Stourport

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A motorbike is said to have collided with a lightly-coloured motorhome being trailered on Arley Lane, Stourport at around 6.30pm on June 29. The rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the motorhome failed to stop at the scene.

Officers would like to speak to them as they may not have been aware of the collision.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "A dark coloured SUV type car, possibly a Range Rover or Land Rover, was seen travelling along the road at the time of the collision and it is believed the occupants of that vehicle could also have information to help officers with their enquiries.

"Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicles travelling between Stourport and Bewdley before the collision occurred."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage of the incident or vehicles, is asked to contact police by calling 07773 053224 or emailing adrian.james@westmercia.police.uk.