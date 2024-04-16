Shop could be converted into restaurant with takeaway service

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A planning application has been submitted to Wyre Forest District Council to convert the shop in Bridge Street into a restaurant with a takeaway service.

The Original Factory Shop, a discount store, closed in summer 2023.

Stourport shopkeeper Kash Mepa then opened up a discount store at the site in October last year.

A heritage statement, submitted with the planning application, states: "There are no proposed works to the property other than the inclusion of an external flue.

"The proposal is a simple application for a change of use and proposes not external changes or alterations the shop front or advertisements.

"The proposed use will be a restaurant with a takeaway facility.

"The level of takeaway is at present undetermined and thus an approach seeking planning permission has been taken to avoid any future complications."

A decision on the plans will be made at a later date.

To view the application search for reference 24/0168/FUL on the Wyre Forest District Council planning website.