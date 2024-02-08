Road closed and woman injured following two-car collision

The collision took place on Millfields Drive in Stourport at around 8.10am and saw the road closed in both directions while officers from West Mercia Police dealt with the two cars.

A woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while motorists were urged to find alternative routes around the area until the road was reopened in both directions at around 9.30am.

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to a two-vehicle collision on Millfields Drive in Stourport in Worcestershire around 8.10am this morning (8 February).

"One woman suffered minor injuries and the road has been reopened."

West Midlands Police have been contacted for a comment.