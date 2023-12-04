50 students performing their own fairy tale show in Stourport

The show, Jacques of All Trades, was written by students during the summer term and directed by sixth former Oli Mason, head of performing arts Stacie Palmer-Young and head of film and media studies Peter Holland.

It’s a retelling and reinterpretation of children's fairy tales, with the central character of Jacques, the handyman of the fairy tale world, linking the stories together.

Fifty students from Year seven to 13 have performance roles, with more than 100 involved in total including back stage, front of house, design and promotion.

Design technology students have made props and scenery as part of their GCSE course.

Performances can be seen tomorrow (Tuesday) and Thursday at 7pm, with tickets available by contacting the school on 01299 872950 and for parents, via ParentPay.