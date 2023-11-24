Police appeal for help finding missing Stourport man, 61

Andrew Bulman, aged 61, went missing from Stourport around 11pm on Thursday evening

He is described as a white male, of large build and around 5ft 10ins tall. It is not known what clothes he was wearing when he left home.

Police say he may be driving a grey Peugeot 3008.

They are asking anyone who may have seen him to call 101 and ask for extension 7732043.