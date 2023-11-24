Police appeal for help finding missing Stourport man, 61
West Mercia Police are appealing for help to find a man who has gone missing from his home in Stourport.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Andrew Bulman, aged 61, went missing from Stourport around 11pm on Thursday evening
He is described as a white male, of large build and around 5ft 10ins tall. It is not known what clothes he was wearing when he left home.
Police say he may be driving a grey Peugeot 3008.
They are asking anyone who may have seen him to call 101 and ask for extension 7732043.