Two men charged after three teenagers in hospital following assault

The attack took place on Hanstone Road, Stourport-on-Severn, at around 1.25pm on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police say two of the three teenagers remain in hospital with serious injuries, whilst the other has been discharged.

Niall Adam, 28, of Mayflower Close, Stourport-on-Severn, and Brendan O’Sullivan, 27, of Bewdley Road, Stourport-on-Severn, have been charged with grievous bodily harm.

The pair are due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates' Court today.

Officers investigating the assault has urged anyone with information or those with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch by emailing jade.davis@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 185i of November 1.