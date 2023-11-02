Pub with riverside beer garden to undergo £400k refurb and bring six new jobs

The Bridge in Bridge Street dates back to 1790.

The renovation is being carried out by Star Pubs & Bars, which is Heineken’s pub business, and local operators McLoughlin Leisure.

Food and entertainment will be introduced to broaden The Bridge’s appeal with the aim of creating a vibrant and enjoyable family-friendly town centre pub.

Building work starts on Monday, November 6 and the pub is due to reopen on December 11 in time for Christmas festivities.

How The Bridge will look after the refurbishment

The Bridge will be run day-to-day by Alex McLoughlin and girlfriend Danielle Elrick. Together they have a wealth of hospitality experience including running The Red Man in Kidderminster for a number of years followed by The Wharf Inn at Holt Flet. Alex, who was born and bred in Kidderminster, is also well known locally for his mobile disco business – ADM Discos – which he has run since a teenager.

Inside, funds are being spent on a sympathetic redecoration of the dated interior restoring features like the exposed flagstones and beams, with new wallpaper and furniture creating a fresh more modern look and feel whilst retaining its classic character. The layout will include a main bar, sports bar and dining area with a further 21 covers being added.

The kitchen is also being upgraded to enable the pub to introduce an improved food offering featuring basket meals, pub classics, a range of light bites and Sunday Roasts.

Externally, The Bridge is being given a complete makeover and fresh look with a renovated conservatory and the building repainted in a striking buff and olive green with new lighting and signage completing the look. The outside bar is to be revamped and new tables and chairs installed, increasing seating from 30 to 114.

Alex and Danielle’s plans for The Bridge include hosting a quiz night on a Thursday, karaoke and guest vocalists on a Friday and local live act on a Saturday.

The duo also plan to re-introduce Sunday Funday Disco and Cask Club on a Monday offering discounted cask ale. They are keen to set up pool, darts, dominoes, and a football team.

The summer will see various live entertainment in the beer garden as well as themed bank holiday weekend events.

Alex said: “While we really enjoyed our time at The Red Man in Kidderminster and The Wharf Inn at Holt Fleet we decided we wanted to venture back closer to our roots. We were really excited by the prospect of leasing The Bridge, with its rich history and location, as it holds so much promise. We're determined to revive its former glory.

“We want to combine what we have learnt at both pubs and our goal is to make The Bridge the heart of the town once again with a welcoming family atmosphere, weekly entertainment, some tasty food, and most of all some enjoyable pub banter.

“Stourport is definitely on the up, and with a number of new eating and drinking venues opening in recent times it's quickly becoming a popular local destination. We’re delighted to be part of the town’s transformation and look forward to opening the doors and welcoming customers inside in time for the festive season.”

Lee Dishington, Star Pubs & Bars investment manager, said: “We’re delighted that the McLoughlin brothers have taken on The Bridge and that Alex and Danielle will be running The Bridge on a day-to-day basis. They’ve got a great track record locally and will be a real asset to the Stourport community.

“The pub’s location opposite the funfair and park and fantastic riverside beer garden and the many events planned will make it a winner with locals and visitors alike, especially with new housing being built just over the bridge. The investment will broaden The Bridge’s appeal and give it a new lease of life.”