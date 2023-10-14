Police warn of delays after crash in Stourport-on-Severn

By Daniel WaltonStourportPublished:

Police have warned drivers to find an alternative route following a crash.

Minster Road, near to St John's Road where the incident took place
Minster Road, near to St John's Road where the incident took place

The warning comes following the collision on Minster Road, Stourport-on-Severn on Saturday afternoon.

West Mercia police announced that road closures have been put in place on Minster Road, near St John's Road and North Road, and advised residents to "please find an alternative route".

On Twitter, West Mercia Police said: "Road Traffic Collision, Minster Road, Stourport On Severn. closures are in place on this road near to St John's Road, and North Road.

"Please find an alternative route. Thank you for your patience."

West Mercia Police have been approached for more information.

Stourport
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News