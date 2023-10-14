Police warn of delays after crash in Stourport-on-Severn

Minster Road, near to St John's Road where the incident took place

The warning comes following the collision on Minster Road, Stourport-on-Severn on Saturday afternoon.

West Mercia police announced that road closures have been put in place on Minster Road, near St John's Road and North Road, and advised residents to "please find an alternative route".

On Twitter, West Mercia Police said: "Road Traffic Collision, Minster Road, Stourport On Severn. closures are in place on this road near to St John's Road, and North Road.

"Please find an alternative route. Thank you for your patience."

