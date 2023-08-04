Popular food and drink festival set to return for weekend of fun

Nacho Brothers will provide just one of the savoury options on offer at the festival

The Dine 'N' Devour Food and Artisan Festival will be setting up at Riverside Meadows in Stourport-on-Severn for two days of good food and drink and a range of live entertainment, stalls and other events.

Riverside Meadows will be the setting for the festival. Photo: Google Street Map

The festival will run on Saturday, August 19 from 10am to 6pm and on Sunday, August 20 from 10am to 5pm, with entry free on each day.

There will be a wide range of food options on offer, from Mexican nachos to burgers and from cakes to churros, as well as alcoholic drinks such as cider, real ale and gin and softer options such as coffee, tea and soft drinks.

Dine ‘N’ Devour is a travelling food and artisan festival that celebrates the vibrant culinary scene by bringing together the finest street food vendors, artisan stalls, live entertainment, and an ambiance in picturesque locations, such as in Bewdley in June.

The Dine 'N' Devour Food & Artisan Festival has been enjoyed across the festival at different locations, such as in Bewdley in June

The company said that with an emphasis on providing an unforgettable experience, Dine ‘N’ Devour aims to showcase local and international flavours, offering food enthusiasts a memorable feast for the senses.

A spokeswoman for Dine 'N' Devour said: "We are thrilled to announce the return of the Dine 'N' Devour Food & Artisan Festival, an event that promises to tantalise taste buds and delight the senses.

"Set in the picturesque Riverside Meadow, this two-day event is poised to be the highlight of the summer in Stourport.

"Prepare yourselves for an unparalleled culinary experience as our top-quality traders gather to showcase a mouth-watering selection of international street food.

"From Mexican nachos to juicy burgers, the menu is guaranteed to leave attendees wanting more.

From the Heart Bakery have a range of cakes on offer for the sweeter side of the festival

"The festival will boast a vibrant array of artisan stalls, featuring unique products and a diverse range of drinks to quench your thirst.

"From handcrafted treasures to refreshing drinks, the offerings at the stalls are bound to leave visitors spoiled for choice.

"The fun doesn't stop there as we have free entertainment in store for the entire family. From the hilarious stilt walker to the captivating puppet show, a great variety of entertainers will keep the atmosphere alive throughout the whole weekend.

"Whether you're young or young at heart, the festival's lively ambiance will ensure that everyone has a great time."