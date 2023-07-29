Grant funds equipment for schoolchildren to see nature up close

By Adam SmithStourportPublished:

Stourport schoolchildren will see nature up close after receiving a £1,500 grant to buy new equipment including magnifying glasses.

St Bart’s nursery class with Nik Furnival (centre) and teaching assistants Emma Godfrey (left) and Zoe Pugh
St Bart’s nursery class with Nik Furnival (centre) and teaching assistants Emma Godfrey (left) and Zoe Pugh

Kit including binoculars, giant magnifying lenses and gardening tools, is helping youngsters at St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School deepen their understanding of the natural world.

Through the grant, awarded by the Harmony in Education charity, the nursery class has been making bug houses and wormeries, growing plants and watching caterpillars transform into butterflies.

Nik Furnival, teacher and nursery lead, said: “We have a developed a Harmony curriculum, based around some big questions about how things grow and where we find beauty in the world.

“They use all their senses in discovery, we incorporate texts like the Hungry Caterpillar and fact-finding books and develop young leaders who take responsibilities like watering the plants.

“They are so excited and motivated to learn because there is so much more they can do with the new equipment and we are so lucky to have such a wonderful forest school and other great outdoor areas within our school grounds.

“The impact is tremendous. They are learning so much about life cycles and how to care for nature, learning new language and gaining greater understanding.”

The grant has also paid for chalkboards, orienteering equipment, a discovery table, drawstring bags and a wellie rack.

Stourport
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News