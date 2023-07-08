Artists and pupils create six canvasses to transform school hall

Artists Tamalia Reeves (left) and Sue Reeves (right) with Councillor Chris Rogers and Year 6 pupils with their art work

Every pupil at Wilden All Saints CE Primary, Stourport, now take pride of place in the school hall.

The children were supported by professional artists, mum and daughter Sue and Tamalia Reeves, who worked with year six to piece together the collage elements designed by all pupils over a fortnight.

Charlotte McDonald, head of school, said: “There is so much detail in the canvases. It’s incredible to see what the children have created over two weeks and then put together in just two days.

“We are so grateful to the hugely talented Sue and Tamalia. The finished artwork is beyond expectations and a wonderful legacy for all our pupils, especially Year 6.”

Each canvas represents different artistic styles, the school’s long history and its values of love, empathy, passion, honesty, perseverance and stewardship.

The project received £1,700 funding from the Hartlebury-based Queen Elizabeth I Foundation, and trustee, Wyre Forest District Council chairman and Worcestershire County Councillor Chris Rogers, from Wilden, was special guest at the unveiling ceremony in All Saints Church.