78-year-old man dies after being found in water in Stourport

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of a man in the water at Larford Lakes in Astley around 7pm on Wednesday.

The man had been pulled from the water by police but after ambulance staff began administering advanced life-support, he was confirmed dead at the scene.

West Mercia Police confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances around the incident.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called at 6.45pm yesterday to Larford Farm, Weir View, Astley, after reports of concern for the safety of a male. West Midlands Ambulance Service, the air ambulance and Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

"A 78 year old man was recovered from the water and sadly pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner has been informed."

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, had been pulled from the water by police colleagues and was in a critical condition.