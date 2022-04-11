Stourport students win enterprise awards

Entrepreneurs at Stourport High School scooped three awards after wowing Young Enterprise judges with their “innovative and creative product design”.Year 12 students Ella Kendrick, Harry Everett, Dylan Price and Brad Fletcher won the Innovation and Technology, Creativity and Winner awards in the North Worcestershire round of the competition.Their business, Boost, features as its main product an escape room in a box for gift giving. The recipient has to follow clues to solve the combination for the padlock to get into their box and their present.Jane Millington, head of Vlth Form said: “The judges reported that the students demonstrated a real passion for their business and product, with a strong company vision and clearly articulated goals.“They said the product was exciting and unusual with a lot of potential to continue as a business after the company programme has finished.”Mrs Millington added that the school was “very proud” of the team, who will represent the area in the Digital County Final on May 11. They also won Best Customer Focus at the recent Young Enterprise Trade Fair in Worcester.For more details about ordering a Boost escape room gift box, email shs.boost.enterprise @gmail.com

